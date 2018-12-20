Most Effective Weight Loss Tips For Women With PCOD

Healthy diet and exercise can help in weight loss in case of PCOD

Losing weight in case of polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) can be a little difficult for women. PCOS is the most common hormonal disorder among women of childbearing age. The condition is also known as Polycystic Ovary Disease (PCOD) and can lead to issues with fertility. Women with PCOD have higher levels of male hormones. These women become insulin resistant are also likely to gain weight or even become obese. This in turn increases risks of heart disease, sleep apnea and diabetes to name a few.

Why does PCOD cause weight gain?

PCOD makes it more difficult for the body to use insulin. Insulin is responsible for converting sugar and starches from foods into energy. This is known as insulin resistance, a condition which results in insulin and sugar build up in the blood stream.

High levels of insulin increases production of male hormones androgens. This results in body hair growth, irregular periods, acne and weight gain. The weight gain is more in the abdomen. Gain of weight around abdominal area is dangerous as it increases risks of heart disease and numerous other health conditions.

Here's how you can lose weight if you have PCOD

Instead of following a diet which restricts you of certain food groups, women with PCOD should focus one eating clean and healthy foods only. A diet full of fresh vegetables and fruits, nuts, seeds and healthy cooking oil can together make for a healthy eating plan which can help you lose weight in case of PCOD. Stay away from junk food, deep fried foods and sugary foods which are nothing but empty calories.

Agrees gynecologists Dr Bandana Sodhi, who says that women with PCOD should stay away from junk food, foods like potatoes and sugary foods. "PCOD is basically a lifestyle metabolic disorder. The key to treating this condition is lifestyle modifications," she says.

Weight loss in case of PCOD can be achieved by revving up your metabolism

According to Dr Bandana, weight loss is an important lifestyle modification in case of PCOD. You can achieve weight loss by increasing your metabolic rate with the help of exercise and a healthy diet. "Even half an hour of walking or cardio exercises in the gym can be helpful. Diet modifications go hand in hand with exercise. You need to avoid refined sugar, maida, potatoes and all foods with high glycemic index," she says.

If you have PCOD, foods which have no nutritive value should be completely off the table. Refined sugars in the form of cakes, pastries, chocolates etc must be avoided.

Dr Bandana also mentions that it might be a little difficult for women with PCOD to lose weight. This is because of insulin resistance. But, once you start following a healthy diet and exercise regularly, losing weight might not be as difficult, even in case of PCOD.

(Dr Bandana Sodhi is a Senior Consultant in Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Moolchand Hospital.)

