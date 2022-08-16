Monkeypox: Here's Everything We Know About The New A.2 Strain

Monkeypox A.2 strain may also cause lymph nodes

Monkeypox has gained global attention and caused chaos since its 2022 outbreak took place in the May of this year. Although unlike what many might think, monkeypox was not discovered this year. It was first recorded in 1970 and has resurfaced this year.

As of recently, cases of monkeypox have been documented in more than 80 different nations. According to research done by the National Institute of Virology (NIV) and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the viral strain A.2 was present in the first two cases of monkeypox identified in India. There have so far been nine cases of monkeypox in India. In light of the widespread outbreaks, the World Health Organization declared monkeypox a public health emergency on July 23rd.

This new A.2 monkeypox strain has confused many of us. However, we must understand what it is and how it is different from previous cases. According to research by the National Institute of Virology of the Indian Council of Medical Research, the A.2 lineage, which is distinct from the strain mostly reported from the rest of the globe, mainly Europe, is responsible for the first two imported cases of monkeypox in India (Pune).

To better understand the A.2 strain and how it is different from other strains, we must understand its symptoms. The recorded symptoms of A.2 as noticed in the 2 people that contracted the A.2 strain in India were feverish sickness with an average period of 5 to 13 days, enlargement of the lymph nodes, myalgia, and headaches which are followed by vesicular or pustular rashes. Experts claim that the rash typically begins on the face, genitalia, or perianal area before spreading to other regions of the body and developing into a scab.

These symptoms may be helpful in identifying early signs and signs of the A.2 strain monkeypox. Although, the dominant strain persistent in India is the B.1 strain. Hence, A.2 strain may not be the primary worry for people in India.

Regardless of the strain, prevention is better than cure. There are various preventive measures that can help lower your risks of contracting the monkeypox strain by a lot. Here are some simple preventive and corrective measures that may be helpful in protecting you from the Monkeypox outbreak.

Preventive measures to lower the risk of developing A.2 monkeypox strain:

Limiting person-to-person transmission and reducing human contact with diseased animals are essential to prevention. The best strategy to stop the virus that causes monkeypox from spreading is to:

Avoid coming into contact with contaminated bedding and other items.

Cook all items containing meat or other animal products completely.

Wash your hands with soap and water on a regular basis.

Keep your distance from anyone who could be carrying the virus.

Utilise safe sexual practices, such as the use of dental dams and condoms.

When among other people, wear a mask that covers your mouth and nose.

Frequently touched surfaces should be cleaned and disinfected.

When providing medical care to those who have the virus, put on personal protective equipment (PPE).

In conclusion, A.2 strain may not be very different from the B.1 strain of monkeypox. It has similar symptoms as that of the B.1 strain. Hence, it is ideal to follow the preventive measures that are listed above.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.