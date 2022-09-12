Monkeypox: Can Monkeypox Cause Heart Problems? Here's What We Know

Monkeypox: It may cause myocarditis in some cases

Since its outbreak in May of this year, monkeypox has swept the world. Worldwide, as the numbers increase, so does public anxiety. According to a report issued on August 17 by the director-general of the World Health Organization, there have been 12 fatalities and more than 35,000 cases of monkeypox reported in 92 nations and territories (WHO).

Typically, monkeypox is a self-limiting illness with symptoms that last between two and four weeks. There may be severe cases. The case fatality rate has recently been in the range of 3-6%. Recently, a person diagnosed with monkeypox experienced severe heart issues.

This case has brought a lot of attention to the severity of monkeypox and has caused a lot of anxiety. Although monkeypox's initial signs and symptoms include fever, bodily pains, weariness, and occasionally swollen lymph nodes. The condition may cause red pimples on the skin to form on the hands, feet, face, lips, or even genitalia.

One might contract monkeypox through direct contact with an infected animal, person, or contaminated object can result in the transmission of monkeypox to people. The monkeypox virus spreads between people through respiratory droplets, sexual contact, and bodily fluids. engaging with recently contaminated items, such as the bedding, clothing, and other belongings of ill people or animals.

Unlike what many may think, numerous animal species have been identified to be susceptible to the monkeypox virus. Primate species, dormice, rope and tree squirrels, Gambian pouched rats, and other species are included in this. The natural history of the monkeypox virus is still unknown, and more investigation is needed to identify the precise reservoir or reservoirs and comprehend how the virus spreads in the wild.

According to a recent case report that was released on Friday in JACC: Case Reports, monkeypox may potentially result in cardiac damage in some people. One week after exhibiting signs of monkeypox, a 31-year-old man who tested positive for the disease also had acute myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle. According to experts, the case report raises the possibility that heart inflammation is a rather uncommon side effect of monkeypox.

Myocarditis has also been reported in other monkeypox patients from the 2022 outbreak, although infectious disease specialists think it is most likely a rare consequence.

Multiple heart exams performed on the patient revealed that he had suffered from cardiac stress damage. The patient showed myocardial inflammation, according to the results of a cardiac magnetic resonance examination that produces images of the heart. However, within a week, the patient had entirely healed.

Furthermore, Physician Balamurugan mentions, “The monkeypox virus is in the same family as the smallpox virus, which has been previously linked to heart issues.” Continuing, he mentions monkeypox may have more severe effects such as “Secondary infections, bronchopneumonia, sepsis, encephalitis, and infection of the cornea with ensuing loss of vision. The extent to which asymptomatic infection may occur is unknown.”

Hence, you are encouraged to take necessary preventive measures to avoid contracting this disease which might pose fatal in some cases.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.