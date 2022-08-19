Monkeypox: As Cases Rise In India, Here Are Some Commonly Asked Questions Answered (FAQs)

Monkeypox: Washing hands regularly can help reduce chances of contracting monkeypox

Monkeypox has taken the globe by a storm since its outbreak in May this year. As the cases rise globally, so does the worry of people. More than 35,000 cases of monkeypox have been documented in 92 countries and territories, and there have been 12 fatalities, according to a report released on 17-08-22 by the head of the World Health Organization (WHO).

This spike in global cases has also given birth to a lot of misinformation and confusion. In this article, we discuss some of the most commonly asked questions about monkeypox.

1. Can monkeypox be life-threatening?

Physician Dr. Balamurugan explains “The first five days are coined as the invasion period in which the infected person will have a fever, back pain, muscle aches, intense headache, lack of energy, and swelling of lymph nodes. The skin eruption on the face, hands, and feet usually begin within 1 to 3 days of the onset of fever. As of now, the fatality rate in monkeypox disease stands between 3-6%.”

2. How does monkeypox spread?

Since the monkeypox virus is a viral zoonotic illness, it can spread from animals to people. When you come into contact with an animal or a person who is infected with the virus, you could develop monkeypox. Hence, it is ideal to maintain distance from stray animals and also humans that may be showing signs of monkeypox or any sort of sickness.

3. Does a monkeypox patient need to isolate?

Yes, a monkeypox patient must isolate for the entirety of the virus' period. A monkeypox patient may have to isolate for a minimum of 2 weeks & maximum of 4 weeks depending on the severity of the symptoms.

4. How to lower the risk of contracting?

Dr. Balamurugan suggests “Prevention depends on decreasing human contact with infected animals and limiting person-to-person spread. The best way to help prevent the spread of the monkeypox virus is to:

Avoid contact with infected animals (especially sick or dead animals).

Avoid contact with bedding and other materials contaminated with the virus.

Thoroughly cook all foods that contain animal meat or parts.

Washing of hands frequently with soap and water.

Avoid contact with people who may be infected with the virus.

Practice safe sex, including the use of condoms and dental dams.

Wear a mask that covers mouth and nose when around others.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces.

Use personal protective equipment (PPE) when caring for people infected with the virus.”

Following these preventive measures can significantly lower your risk of contracting monkeypox.

5. How can one contract monkeypox?

Humans can contract monkeypox by coming into close contact with an infected animal or person as well as contaminated objects. The monkeypox virus spreads between people through body fluids, sexual contact, and respiratory secretions. Coming into contact with recently contaminated items, such as a sick person or animal bedding, clothing, and other items.

6. How is monkeypox treated?

“Monkeypox is a self-limited disease and the symptoms usually last somewhere between two to four weeks. Treated with pain relievers and fever reducers. Some monkeypox cases can also turn severe given the health complications the infected person is already suffering from.” Explains Dr. Balamurugan.

In conclusion, maintaining an overall safe distance and avoiding crowds can help you lower your risk of catching monkeypox.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.