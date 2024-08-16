Deadly Mpox Variant On The Rise; Sweden, Pakistan Confirm 1st Cases

On Friday, Pakistan has confirmed its first monkeypox case of the year after a 34-year-old man who recently returned from Saudi Arabia tested positive for the virus.

Health officials have started to identify people who were in close contact with the man, including fellow passengers on his flight from Saudi Arabia.

In Pakistan, 11 cases have been reported since April 2023, with one resulting in death.

Sweden announced that a person in Stockholm "has been diagnosed with mpox", marking the first case of the deadly strain to be diagnosed outside the African continent.

WHO has warned more cases of the deadly variant will likely be confirmed in Europe soon, after Sweden.

The deadly virus, which has killed 548 people since the start of the year in Congo, is a viral disease caused by a virus of the genus Orthopoxvirus.

The new variant has caused outbreaks in refugee camps in Congo and has spread to Uganda, Burundi, Rwanda and Kenya.

South Africa is also experiencing outbreaks but they are linked to a different strain of the virus.

The virus can be transmitted to humans by infected animals but can also be passed from human to human through close physical contact.