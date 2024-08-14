Explained In 5 Points: Monkeypox Virus Infection, Symptoms And Prevention

New Delhi:
Mpox (monkeypox) is a viral illness caused by the monkeypox virus, a species of the genus Orthopoxvirus. Common symptoms of mpox are a skin rash or mucosal lesions which can last 2-4 weeks accompanied by fever, headache, muscle aches, and low energy.
Mpox can be transmitted to humans through physical contact with someone who is infectious, with contaminated materials, or with infected animals, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).
Mpox can be prevented by avoiding physical contact with someone who has mpox. Vaccination can help prevent infection for people at risk.
The monkeypox virus was discovered in Denmark (1958) in monkeys kept for research and the first reported human case of mpox was a nine-month-old boy in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC, 1970).
Following eradication of smallpox in 1980 and the end of smallpox vaccination worldwide, mpox steadily emerged in central, east and west Africa.
A global outbreak occurred in 2022-2023. The natural reservoir of the virus is unknown - various small mammals such as squirrels and monkeys are susceptible.
Source: WHO