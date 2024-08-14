Explained In 5 Points: Monkeypox Virus Infection, Symptoms And Prevention

Mpox can be transmitted to humans through physical contact with someone who is infectious, with contaminated materials, or with infected animals, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Mpox can be prevented by avoiding physical contact with someone who has mpox. Vaccination can help prevent infection for people at risk.

The monkeypox virus was discovered in Denmark (1958) in monkeys kept for research and the first reported human case of mpox was a nine-month-old boy in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC, 1970).

Following eradication of smallpox in 1980 and the end of smallpox vaccination worldwide, mpox steadily emerged in central, east and west Africa.