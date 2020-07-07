Mindful Eating Tips: How Practicing Portion Control And Using Smaller Plates Can Help

Use smaller plates and make smaller-sized rotis, tikkis, cutlets, idlis, etc

Mindful eating can take you a long way in terms of achieving a fit and healthy body which is disease-free. It involves a few basic steps like paying attention to your food while eating, eating food without any distractions, eating only to the point it satisfies your hunger, and much more. According to nutritionist Ishi Khosla, mindful eating is referred to paying attention to food. It is an approach to food which focuses on sensual awareness of food and one's experience with food.

Giving tips to practice mindful eating, Khosla says that increasing awareness and learning the difference between physiological and psychological hunger.

Tips to practice mindful eating from nutritionist

1. Pay attention to what you choose to eat. Making healthy food choices is imperative to practice the art of mindful eating. "You may still be overloading on calories even if you have left out most of that buffet!" writes Khosla in her Insta post.

2. Foods that have been found to be good for your well-being, such as turmeric, ginger, tulsi, aloe vera, garlic, probiotics and prebiotics. These foods are often termed as superfoods. They can help in boosting your immunity naturally and improve overall well-being.

3. Savour the food on your plate for at least 15 to 20 minutes. Enjoy every bite you take and chew your food slowly and properly. Not only with it help in better digestion of food but will also keep you satiated for a longer period of time.

Savor the food on your plate for 15-20 minutes to practice mindful eating

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Practice portion control, no matter what you eat. This is one of the most important steps of practicing mindful eating. You can indulge in your cravings once in a while, but do not forget to watch your portion size. Say no to overeating and use counting as a yardstick to judge how much you have eaten.

5. Use smaller plates and bowls. It will automatically help you take care of portion size.

6. Prepare smaller rotis, idlis, cutlets, tikkis etc, to practice portion control.

7. Pay attention to how you feel before and after eating. Your mood can affect food intake, mentions Khosla. "People often eat when they are tired, angry, upset, lonely, or bored," she adds.

8. Start your meal with a soup, salad and vegetables, and then have grains or cereals. Avoid having grains in the beginning of the meal as you might end up eating too much of them if you do so.

Some discipline and a few techniques to eating are all it takes to eat mindfully. Try it today!

(Ishi Khosla is a practicing clinical nutritionist, columnist and author)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.