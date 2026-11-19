Mexico on Wednesday launched a 90-day "rapid response plan" against an ongoing outbreak of measles that has caused the country to lose its eradication status of the highly contagious disease.

The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) announced Tuesday that Mexico as well as the United States and Bolivia had lost their elimination statuses.

Mexico's Secretariat of Health said in a statement that measles cases in Mexico were already declining and "the decision from PAHO does not signify a health emergency or an uncontrolled increase in cases."

The secretariat said it has administered nearly 41 million doses of measles vaccines since 2025, when the outbreak began, and has nearly 11 million additional doses available.

The vaccination level represents almost "90 percent of the population," meaning it is "on track to containing the outbreak," the statement said.

Health officials will carry out the rapid response plan over the next 90 days in states where transmission persists.

Of the 14 active cases identified by health officials, 12 are in the southernmost state of Chiapas, on the border with Guatemala, which is also close to losing its measles eradication status.

The goal is ultimately to regain Mexico's "measles-free" certification next year by documenting no endemic transmission for 12 consecutive months.

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