Mental Health: Try These Remedies To Reduce Stress

Stress may be caused due to work pressure

Many people frequently endure stress and worry. Everyday stresses such as those related to work, family, health, and finances can often lead to higher stress levels. However, a person's susceptibility to stress is influenced by variables like heredity, social support, coping mechanisms, and personality type, thus some people are more susceptible to stress than others.

For the sake of one's general health, chronic stress from daily life should be reduced as much as feasible. This is due to the fact that persistent stress is bad for your health and raises your risk of developing ailments including heart disease, anxiety disorders, and depression.

It's critical to realise that stress is not the same as mental health conditions like anxiety and depression, which call for professional medical care. The following advice may help persons with certain issues, although it may not alleviate all forms of stress.

These home remedies can help reduce your stress levels:

1. Drink herbal teas

Making tea can be relaxing for some people, but consuming various herbal teas and other beverages can also be calming and anti-anxiety. For instance, studies have shown that chamomile helps to lessen the signs and symptoms of generalised anxiety disorder. An adaptogenic Ayurvedic herb called ashwagandha has long been used to lessen anxiety. Even though the long-term effects are yet unknown, recent research have verified its effectiveness.

2. Massage yourself

If there isn't a licenced masseuse around, consider giving yourself a hand massage for immediate calm and relief from a racing heart. In general, hands can hold a lot of strain. To ease tension in the shoulders, neck, and scalp, smear some lotion on your hands and begin massaging the base of the muscle under your thumb.

3. Journal daily

Finding a technique to communicate your worry can help you feel more in control of it. Journaling and other forms of writing, according to some studies, may improve people's ability to manage their anxiety. For instance, a study discovered that keeping an emotion-based journal may lessen mental health issues and enhance general wellbeing.

4. Count backwards

Try counting carefully from one to ten and then back again to calm yourself when your worries are out of control. When you're preoccupied on memorising what number comes before seven, it's difficult to stress out about an upcoming exam or job interview.

5. Try aromatherapy

Stress and anxiety can be lessened by inhaling calming plant essential oils. Consider experimenting with different possibilities because some scents suit different people more effectively than others. Lavender may be especially beneficial in treating anxiety problems, according to limited evidence.

6. Meditate

Full awareness of the present moment, which involves observing all thoughts without judgement, is one of the fundamental objectives of meditation. Your capacity to deliberately endure all thoughts and feelings will grow as a result, which might bring to a feeling of peace and satisfaction. A key component of CBT, meditation is believed to reduce stress and anxiety.

Incorporate these habits to your daily routine to not only sure but also prevent stress and other mental health issues.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.