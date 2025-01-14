Low Haemoglobin Levels Bothering You? Try Expert-Approved Halim Seeds

Do you find yourself easily tired, out of breath and dizzy often? Then you might be suffering from low hemoglobin. This medical condition can disrupt your daily life leading to impaired immunity, reduced energy and decreased cognitive function. While over-the-top medications can curb the symptoms, it is always better to take the natural route. Helping you in the endeavour is Integrative Lifestyle expert Luke Coutinho. In his latest Instagram entry, the wellness guru has revealed that halim seeds aka garden cress seeds are a wonder drug for people with low hemoglobin and iron levels.

Explaining the medical condition, Luke Coutinho says, “It is common for me to see one in almost 3-4 of my patients, from teenagers to young adults to senior citizens have low hemoglobin levels and in turn low iron, warped ferritin levels in the human body. We need to understand hemoglobin has the important responsibility of oxygen-carbon dioxide exchange in our respiratory system. So, if carbon dioxide is not moving out of our bodies very quickly we are going to feel tired.”

Luke Coutinho adds, “One seed that we need to add to our diet, especially in India because we have low hemoglobin levels among men, women and young children is garden cress seeds also known as halim seeds. These seeds are a powerhouse of nutrition when it comes to iron, magnesium, calcium, vitamin A, vitamin C, and dietary fiber making it great for your microbiome. It is also rich in omega 3.” Halim seeds are “fab for your hair and skin” too.

According to the lifestyle expert, omega-3 can "cumulatively build up a storage in your body” if eaten every day.

Luke Coutinho recommends consuming 1-2 tablespoons (5-10 grams) of halim seeds for adults. He claims that these seeds are “great for hormonal balance in women, especially when your menstrual cycles are out of balance.” For men, it is “great for sperm quality”.

The best way to consume halim seeds is to soak them in water for 4-6 hours or overnight and make a smoothie. Another option is to soak them in lemon water and add to your breakfast salad or smoothie.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.