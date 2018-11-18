Halim Seeds For Weight Loss: Add Garden Cress Seeds To Your Daily Diet To Shed Kilos

When you're on a weight loss programme, you simply cannot ignore the many benefits of consuming halim seeds. Yes, that's right! Halim seeds, also called garden cress seeds, help you shed those extra kilos naturally. In fact, halim seeds are often categorised as 'functional foods'; they not only help you lose weight, consuming these as part of an overall healthy diet can also help you manage weight better. What are functional foods, you ask? Functional foods have additional health-promoting or disease-prevention benefits, over and above their basic nutritional value. And for this reason, they are often included in many health promoting drinks and dishes.

A recent post by celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, brought back the attention to halim seeds.

In her Instagram post, Diwekar, who has several celebrity clients like Kareena Kapoor, Varun Dhawan etc., talked about the health benefits of halim seeds and their role in detoxifying the body. "If detox is on your mind, guilt in your heart and lethargy is the state of your body, it's time to banish them all", said Rujuta on Instagram, adding, "Meet the haliv/halim seeds - from raising your libido, mood, oxygenation to the brain and everything in between, there's nothing these iron, folic, fibre rich seeds can't do." She recommended adding halim or haliv seeds to your drinks like coconut water or milk, or adding them to your low-calorie dishes.

Add halim seeds to your weight loss drink or food and consume them to your heart's content without any guilt.

Halim seeds are full nutrients like calcium, vitamin A, vitamin C, vitamin E, protein, iron, folic acid and dietary fibre. The proteins present in halim seeds tends to increase the feeling of satiety and the hunger hormone ghrelin makes sure that you do not overeat. This leads to a major reduction in hunger and is one of the main reasons protein helps you lose weight. So if you are adding halim seeds to your salads, be ready to stay fuller for longer. On the other hand, the fibre content in halim seeds take longer to digest, which means they stay in your system for long and you are less likely to binge on other fattening foods.

Not just this, halim seeds have a very low amount of fat. So, you may add them to your weight loss drink or food and consume them to your heart's content without any guilt. A pack of these super healthy desi seeds added to your drinks and dishes on a regular basis can help you achieve your weight loss goals in a healthier way.



