Low Focus, Poor Sleep, Bad Diet: Nutritionist Shares How Dopamine Scrolling Impacts Daily Life

Scrolling through your social media feeds, often associated with poor sleep and an unbalanced diet, has become one of the biggest problems for today's generation. In an Instagram video, nutritionist Nmami Agarwal explains, “Instagram didn't steal your time. Your dopamine got played. It's called dopamine scrolling,” adding how the brain keeps chasing each tiny, unpredictable reward. “Every swipe gives your brain a tiny happy hit. So it keeps saying, let's watch one more, maybe the next one is better, and you get hooked,” she shares while mentioning that dopamine scrolling shouldn't be mixed with weak willpower. Instead, she mentions it's neurochemistry.

She captions the video, writing, “You didn't lose an hour. You got caught in a dopamine loop.”

What Happens With Every Dopamine Scrolling?

The nutritionist claims that dopamine scrolling leads to-

Low focus

Low motivation

Anxiety

Bad sleep

Imbalanced diet

Agarwal shares, “It gets worse when the diet is not balanced. Protein is low, too much consumption of ultra-processed food, poor gut health and blood sugar keeps spiking,” adding that an undernourished brain craves easy dopamine.

What is easy dopamine? The nutritionist answers, “Scrolling becomes the fastest fix,” adding that over time it steals focus, motivation, and sleep.

She clarifies that an under-nourished brain craves stimulation, while a nourished brain creates it. So what is the solution? According to her, “Your attention is your power. Protect it.”

“Feed your brain with food and content that matters,” she recommends at the end of the video.

Watch the video here:

The nutritionist also suggested 5 foods that naturally support dopamine, focus and mental stability. These are:

Eggs – She shares that eggs, being rich in tyrosine and choline, help dopamine production and sharp memory.

Walnuts – Agarwal reveals that walnuts are filled with Omega-3 fats that support mood, focus and reduce brain inflammation.

Pumpkin seeds – Being high in magnesium and zinc, the nutritionist reveals that pumpkin seeds are great for calming the nervous system and improving attention.

Curd / Homemade dahi – The nutritionist reveals that the homemade dahi supports gut health, which, in turn, improves dopamine balance via the gut-brain connection.

Dark chocolate (70%+) – Although recommended in small amounts, the nutritionist reveals that dark chocolate boosts dopamine gently and improves mood without sugar spikes.

She also recommends pairing carbs with protein, adding that stable blood sugar levels mean stable dopamine levels.

In conclusion, your brain doesn't need more scrolling. It needs nourishment, which can be achieved by proper sleep and a balanced diet.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.