Low-Fat vs Toned Milk: What's The Difference And Which Is Healthier?

Milk is a dietary staple in Indian households, with various forms of it available in the market. There are so many choices from types of the most commonly consumed cow milk, whole milk, toned milk, low-fat, and full-cream; the variants can be confusing. The two most commonly confused types are low-fat milk and toned milk, as most people who have pre-existing medical conditions are looking for a simple switch that can make digesting milk easier on their system, but do you know what exactly lies in the packet of low-fat or toned milk being sold in the market?

To understand which type of milk is suitable for daily consumption based on your dietary requirements depends on multiple factors, and each of them needs to be looked at individually, and it should affect your choice of ordering milk daily. Firstly, understanding what exactly is toned and low-fat milk matters, as understanding how they are prepared and sold affects their nutrient absorption in your body.

What Is Toned Milk?

Toned milk can be from a cow or buffalo, depending on the exact source listed on the milk packet. It is generally prepared by diluting either cow or buffalo milk with skim milk powder along with water. The dilution makes it easier on the digestive system, but the nutrients can be depleted if the quality of toning the milk is subpar. Toned milk is a preferred choice for habitual milk drinkers, as most people add milk to their cereals and consume multiple cups of chai and coffee along with dairy-based drinks, depending on the season. Here are some additional reasons that toned milk is considered healthy and why it is so commonly consumed in India:

The fat content of toned milk is at 3%, which makes it ideal for the whole family, especially parents who are looking for less fat content in their daily milk intake.

When it comes to the nutritional composition, toned milk has a balanced taste and retains calcium and protein, but the adulteration factor affects the daily consumption cycle.

What Is Low-Fat Milk?

Low-fat milk is generally marketed to health-conscious segments, especially for people seeking weight loss and cholesterol management. It is prepared with reduced fat (0.5 to 1.5%), which is lower than toned milk, making it ideal for people who have pre-existing medical conditions like diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and any other health problems for which the doctor has specifically prescribed to consume low-fat milk. The texture also differs from toned milk, as it is less creamy and has fewer calories.

According to Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying surveys, toned milk remains the most popular choice, but low-fat milk demand is steadily rising in urban centres due to lifestyle-related health concerns.

There are National Sample Surveys, which indicate that low-fat milk is consumed primarily by higher-income households in metro cities, where awareness of cholesterol and obesity risks is higher.

But in rural areas, the consumption habits for everyday milk are influenced by the cheapest option available in the market.

Nutritional Profile Of Toned And Low-Fat Milk

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) have documented the following nutritional values for toned and low-fat milk. The differences lie in the exact quality, fat content, and the brand's manufacturing practices.

Toned milk with 3% fat content(per 100 ml), and its nutrient breakdown is as follows:

Energy: 60 to 70 calories

Fat: 3g

Protein: 3g

Calcium: 120 mg

Carbohydrates: 4.5 to 5 g

Low-fat milk with 1.5% fat (per 100 ml)has the following nutrient profile:

Energy: 40-50 calories

Fat: 1.5 g

Protein: 3g

Calcium: 120 mg

Carbohydrates: 4.5 to 5 g

Health Benefits And Trade-Offs

Both toned milk and low-fat milk contain health benefits when your body is able to absorb their nutrients successfully. As long-term consumption habits influence the ability of the body to absorb the nutrients in milk, alongside the purity levels of milk being consumed daily. When it comes to choosing either low-fat or toned milk solely based on the health benefits, the need to regulate overall fat intake should factor into the decision. Here are the specific health benefits and trade-offs that toned and low-fat milk offer, and whether the kind of milk you are drinking is actually providing you with health benefits could greatly depend on its quality and portion control:

Toned milk offers a balanced nutritional profile, along with being good for bone health, as mentioned in the Nutrition and Metabolism journal, but it has higher calories.

As per the International Journal of Novel Research and Development, dilution is a major factor that could impact nutrient density in toned milk when compared with whole milk, and the quality of dilution is also a question due to mass demand.

If you are on a calorie-restricted diet, then low-fat milk could be a better option.

Low-fat milk actively supports weight loss due to its lower fat content and lowers overall cholesterol risk, but it has fewer fat-soluble vitamins like A, D, E, and K.

According to the cohort study in Clinical Nutrition, there is a decreased risk of all-cause and heart-specific mortality with low-fat or skimmed milk.

If you need a high dose of vitamins in your daily milk intake, then toned milk is a better option.

Which Is Healthier?

When it comes to judging whether toned milk or low-fat milk is healthier, the individual's health goals matter a great deal. If you want to focus on weight loss, then low-fat milk is a better option, but for families, toned milk is preferred due to easy access and affordability. Here are the reasons to assess how healthy each of these milk types is and how it can help you:

When it comes to heart health, low-fat milk is the preferred choice, as it has been proven in multiple large-scale studies.

But when strictly taste and texture are considered, then toned milk is preferred, as it is the closest to full-cream milk but lighter on the digestive system.

Adults who have high-intensity lifestyles with no pre-existing health conditions can easily digest toned milk.

Teenagers who are still in the growth phase require a tailored approach to milk consumption, as their current body physiology, genes, and their ability to tolerate daily milk intake affect the decision on which kind of milk can work for them on a long-term basis.

The age factor should also be considered while deciding which type of milk is better for which person. When it comes to children, studies and reviews offer mixed opinions on drinking low-fat milk. Growth and nutrient density are major factors that impact the choice to switch children's milk intake from full-cream to toned milk.

The most common way to get your daily vitamins and minerals is by eating curd daily, but which milk is best for preparing it? Curd offers probiotics for the digestive system while nourishing the gut, and should be normally prepared from full-cream milk for density purposes. But some people stick to toned milk, but the fermentation process could be impacted, along with consistency.

When it comes to which type of milk is best, the primary reason that matters is calcium absorption and bone health benefits. According to Frontiers in Nutrition, the milk's calcium bioavailability is high across fat levels, meaning low-fat milk provides similar calcium benefits as whole milk.

Note: Nutritionists and dieticians should be consulted to figure out which type of milk is suitable for long-term consumption, reaping the health benefits safely, and the exact quantity that you need.

Both types of milk, toned and low-fat, have unique health benefits. The factors that influence the choice between the two depend on lifestyle, age, and health goals. The key is to practise moderation and variety in diet so you don't get bored and keep your milk intake steady.

