Blood volume plays a critical role in keeping the body's organs supplied with oxygen and nutrients. When blood volume drops significantly, a condition known as hypovolemia can occur, affecting circulation and potentially leading to serious health complications if left untreated. Blood volume can decrease due to excessive bleeding, severe dehydration, prolonged vomiting or diarrhea, burns, excessive sweating, or certain medical conditions. During heatwaves and gastrointestinal illnesses, fluid loss is one of the most common reasons for a reduction in blood volume. According to a study published in journal Cardiac Failure Review, hypervolemia is frequently observed in individuals with chronic heart failure, and in some cases, it persists despite ongoing treatment.

Why Blood Volume Matters

The heart relies on an adequate amount of blood to pump oxygen and nutrients throughout the body. When blood volume falls, blood pressure may drop, making it harder for vital organs such as the brain, kidneys, and heart to receive the blood supply they need. To compensate, the body increases heart rate and activates stress hormones in an attempt to maintain circulation.

Early Symptoms You Shouldn't Ignore

A 2025 research says when blood volume drops (hypovolemia), the body triggers immediate compensatory mechanisms, such as a faster heart rate and narrowed blood vessels. If the loss exceeds 10% to 20% of total volume, blood pressure plummets, reducing oxygen delivery to vital organs and potentially causing life-threatening hypovolemic shock.

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One of the first signs of reduced blood volume is feeling unusually thirsty. As fluid loss continues, people may experience dizziness, lightheadedness, weakness, fatigue, and headaches. Many individuals also notice a rapid heartbeat as the body attempts to maintain blood flow despite reduced circulating volume. Other common warning signs include:

Dry mouth and lips Reduced urination Dark-colored urine Muscle cramps Difficulty concentrating Feeling faint when standing up

When Blood Volume Drops Further

If fluid or blood loss becomes more severe, symptoms can rapidly worsen. Blood pressure may fall significantly, resulting in confusion, severe dizziness, cold and clammy skin, and fainting. The body's extremities, such as the hands and feet, may feel cold due to reduced circulation. In severe cases, breathing may become rapid and shallow. Without prompt treatment, severe hypovolemia can lead to shock, a life-threatening condition in which organs do not receive enough blood and oxygen to function properly.

Who Is Most at Risk?

Young children, older adults, and people with chronic illnesses are particularly vulnerable to complications from low blood volume. Individuals experiencing severe diarrhea, vomiting, excessive sweating, or significant blood loss should be monitored carefully. People taking diuretics or those with kidney and heart conditions may also face a higher risk of dehydration and volume depletion.

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How Is It Treated?

Treatment depends on the underlying cause. Mild cases often improve with oral fluids and electrolyte replacement solutions. In cases involving severe dehydration, significant blood loss, or shock, hospital treatment may be required, including intravenous fluids and close monitoring. The goal is to restore blood volume quickly and prevent damage to vital organs.

How To Prevent Low Blood Volume

Staying well-hydrated is one of the simplest and most effective preventive measures. During hot weather, illness, or intense physical activity, fluid intake should be increased to replace losses from sweating and dehydration. People experiencing diarrhea or vomiting should consider oral rehydration solutions to replenish both fluids and electrolytes. Seeking medical attention early can prevent minor fluid losses from progressing into a medical emergency. A drop in blood volume can begin with seemingly mild symptoms such as thirst, dizziness, and fatigue, but it can quickly become dangerous if ignored. Persistent weakness, rapid heartbeat, confusion, fainting, or signs of severe dehydration require prompt medical attention. Recognising the warning signs early can help prevent serious complications and protect overall health.

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