The excitement of the FIFA World Cup 2026 is set to keep millions of Indian football fans awake through the night. While matches are scheduled according to a time zone different from India, supporters in India may find themselves sacrificing sleep to catch the action live. While cheering for your favourite team can be thrilling, doctors say it is important not to overlook your health during the month-long FIFA tournament. According to experts, repeated late nights, poor sleep, excessive caffeine intake, and unhealthy snacking can affect both physical and mental well-being, especially people with existing medical conditions. Sleep plays a crucial role in maintaining brain function, memory, concentration, mood, and overall health. Missing sleep occasionally may not cause serious problems, but repeatedly staying awake late into the night can lead to fatigue, reduced alertness, irritability, and difficulty concentrating.

Why Sleep Matters During The World Cup

Dr. Vinit Banga, Director, Neurology, Fortis Hospital Faridabad, says that football fans should plan their sleep schedules carefully rather than staying awake continuously for multiple matches.

"Fans should manage their sleep properly and avoid remaining awake for consecutive nights. Taking a short power nap before a late-night match can help reduce sleep deprivation and support overall health," he explains. Lack of sleep can also worsen existing neurological and metabolic conditions and affect productivity the following day.

Also read: A Sleep Expert Explains Why Catch-Up Weekend Sleep Causes Monday Brain Fog

Watch What You Eat During Match Time

Late-night viewing often goes hand in hand with chips, fried foods, sugary drinks, and endless cups of tea or coffee. While these may seem harmless during a match, they can disrupt digestion and affect sleep quality. Dr. Banga recommends choosing lighter meals instead of oily snacks. Heavy, greasy foods may trigger acidity, bloating, and discomfort, making it harder to fall asleep after the game ends. Dr. Swati Maheshwari, Director Internal Medicine, Fortis Manesar, advises football fans to opt for healthier snack choices. "Swap heavy fried snacks for lighter options such as nuts, fruits, or healthier homemade snacks. This can help prevent acidity and sluggishness the next morning," she says.

Stay Hydrated, But Go Easy On Caffeine

Many fans rely on coffee, tea, or energy drinks to stay awake during late-night matches. However, excessive caffeine consumption can interfere with sleep even after the game is over. Doctors recommend drinking enough water throughout the night and limiting caffeine intake. "Regular hydration is important, while caffeine should be consumed in moderation rather than relying on multiple cups of tea or coffee," says Dr. Maheshwari. Proper hydration can also help reduce headaches, fatigue, and poor concentration caused by sleep disruption.

Protect Your Eyes During Long Viewing Sessions

Watching matches on televisions, laptops, tablets, or mobile phones for several hours can strain the eyes. Experts recommend maintaining adequate room lighting, adjusting screen brightness, and taking short breaks whenever possible. Using a blue-light filter can also help reduce eye strain, particularly during late-night viewing. Simple habits such as looking away from the screen periodically or blinking more often can make viewing more comfortable.

Also read: Easy & Health Snacks to Curb Your Late-Night Cravings

Keep Moving During Halftime

Sitting for long periods can lead to stiffness, muscle discomfort, and poor circulation. Doctors suggest using halftime breaks as an opportunity to stand up, stretch, or walk around the room. "Stretching or taking a short walk during halftime can help prevent stiffness and improve circulation," says Dr. Maheshwari. Even a few minutes of movement can make a difference during extended viewing sessions.

Extra Precautions For People With Chronic Conditions

People living with diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, or other chronic illnesses should be particularly careful during the tournament. According to Dr. Banga, sleep deprivation may aggravate these conditions and increase health risks. Experts advise patients not to skip medications, delay meals, or ignore warning symptoms while following matches. Maintaining regular medication schedules and monitoring blood sugar or blood pressure as advised by a doctor remains important, regardless of match timings.

Enjoy The Tournament Responsibly

The FIFA World Cup is one of the world's biggest sporting events, and fans should enjoy the excitement without compromising their health. A little planning can go a long way. Getting a pre-match nap, choosing healthier snacks, staying hydrated, limiting caffeine, taking movement breaks, and maintaining regular health routines can help fans stay energetic throughout the tournament. As Dr. Maheshwari notes, "It is absolutely possible to enjoy every goal and still stay healthy. A few smart choices can help fans stay energetic during the matches and functional the next morning." With the right balance, football lovers can cheer for their favourite teams while keeping their body and mind in top form throughout the World Cup.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.