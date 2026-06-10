Summer often brings its own set of health complaints. Many people feel more tired, sweat more than usual, and notice that their rings suddenly feel tighter or their feet look puffier by the end of the day. The first thought is often weight gain, but experts say that is usually not the case.

In fact, temporary swelling in the hands, feet and ankles is a common reaction to hot weather. As temperatures rise, the body works harder to keep itself cool, and that can affect how fluids move through the body.

Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal has shared an Instagram post explaining why this happens and what you can do to feel more comfortable during the hotter months.

Why Does Summer Cause Swelling?

According to Agarwal, the answer lies in the body's natural cooling system. "During summers, blood vessels expand to release body heat," she explains.

When blood vessels widen, some fluid can leak into the surrounding tissues. This is especially noticeable in the hands, feet and ankles, where fluid tends to collect due to gravity.

That is why rings may suddenly feel tighter, shoes may feel snug, and your feet or fingers may appear slightly swollen by the end of a hot day.

The good news? In many cases, this is a temporary response to heat rather than a sign of fat gain.

As Agarwal puts it, "Your body is not gaining fat overnight. Sometimes your body is just reacting to summer physiology."

What Can Help?

The nutritionist also shares a few simple ways to manage summer-related puffiness:

1. Eat Potassium-Rich Foods

Potassium helps regulate fluid balance in the body.

Foods she recommends include:

Bananas

Coconut water

Watermelon

2. Keep Moving

Long periods of sitting or standing can make swelling worse. Simple ankle movements, stretching and short walks help improve circulation and encourage fluid to move back through the body.

3. Elevate Your Legs

Raising your legs for 10 to 15 minutes can help reduce fluid accumulation caused by gravity, especially after a long day.

4. Stay Hydrated And Cool

Adequate hydration is important during summer. The nutritionist also recommends cooling the body naturally instead of constantly moving between extreme outdoor heat and very cold air-conditioned environments.

If your fingers, ankles or feet seem puffier than usual, it may simply be your body's way of adjusting to the heat. Staying hydrated, eating potassium-rich foods and keeping active can help you feel more comfortable through the season.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.