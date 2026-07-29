Protein has become an important part of many people's daily diets. From fitness enthusiasts to those trying to stay full for longer, protein-rich foods are often added to meals for better nutrition. But for some people, increasing protein intake comes with an uncomfortable problem – bloating.

Feeling heavy, gassy or constipated after a protein-rich meal can be frustrating. While protein itself is not always the reason behind digestive issues, certain habits around eating protein can affect how your gut responds.

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares an Instagram post explaining why some people experience bloating after consuming protein and what simple steps can help improve digestion.

Breaking down the reasons behind protein-related bloating, she highlights three common factors:

1. Lack Of Fibre

According to Batra, “Protein without fibre freezes your bowel movement.” When your diet is high in protein but low in fibre, digestion can slow down. This may lead to constipation, discomfort and a bloated feeling. She suggested adding soluble fibre sources like sabja seeds, apples, guavas, sweet potatoes and pineapple along with protein meals.

2. Low Stomach Acid

The nutritionist also pointed out that weak digestive juices can make it harder for the body to break down dense protein foods. When protein is not digested properly, it can sit longer in the digestive system, causing heaviness and discomfort.

3. Not Drinking Enough Water

Hydration plays an important role in digestion. Batra explains that low water intake can make protein harder to process and may contribute to constipation.

She recommends drinking around 2.5 to 3 litres of water daily between meals to keep the digestive system working smoothly.

Lovneet Batra's Ginger-Mint Gut Reset Drink

To support digestion, the nutritionist also shares a simple homemade drink.

Ingredients:

1-inch grated ginger

5 fresh mint leaves

Water

Method:

Boil ginger and mint leaves in water for around three minutes. Strain and drink it warm.

According to Lovneet Batra, ginger helps support digestion, while mint may help calm gas and digestive discomfort.

Protein is an important part of a balanced diet, but it works best when combined with enough fibre, fluids and healthy digestion habits.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.