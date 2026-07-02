Kidney cancer is among the ten most common cancers worldwide, with its incidence steadily rising due to ageing populations, lifestyle-related risk factors and improved imaging techniques that detect tumours earlier. While smoking, obesity and high blood pressure remain well-known contributors, doctors say genetics and family history are equally important, but often overlooked, risk factors for a subset of patients.

Although most kidney cancers occur sporadically, around 2-4% are linked to inherited genetic syndromes, making family history an important clue for identifying individuals who may benefit from early screening and genetic counselling. According to experts, recognising this inherited risk can help diagnose kidney cancer at an earlier, more treatable stage.

Dr. Kunal Sharma, Vice President and Head of Integrated Onco-Pathology at Agilus Diagnostics explains why understanding your family's medical history could be one of the most important steps in protecting your kidney health.

Can Kidney Cancer Be Inherited?

Most kidney cancers develop due to a combination of ageing, environmental exposures and lifestyle factors. However, inherited gene mutations can significantly increase risk in certain families.

Dr. Sharma says, "Approximately 2-4% of kidney cancers are linked to inherited genetic syndromes. Individuals with a family history of kidney cancer, particularly in a parent, sibling or child, may have a higher risk compared to the general population."

The risk becomes even greater if multiple close relatives have been diagnosed with kidney cancer or if the disease develops at a younger-than-usual age. Having a first-degree relative with kidney cancer approximately doubles an individual's risk compared with those without a family history, although the absolute risk remains relatively low for most people.

Which Genetic Conditions Increase Kidney Cancer Risk?

Several rare inherited syndromes are known to increase the likelihood of developing renal cell carcinoma (RCC), the most common type of kidney cancer.

Dr. Sharma highlights four of the best-recognised conditions: "These include Von Hippel-Lindau (VHL) disease, Hereditary Papillary Renal Cell Carcinoma (HPRC), Birt-Hogg-Dubé syndrome and Hereditary Leiomyomatosis and Renal Cell Cancer (HLRCC)."

These disorders arise from inherited mutations in genes responsible for controlling cell growth, DNA repair and tumour suppression. When these protective genes are altered, abnormal cells may multiply unchecked, increasing cancer risk. Genetic evaluation for patients with kidney cancer diagnosed at a young age, bilateral or multifocal kidney tumours, or a strong family history suggestive of an inherited syndrome is recommended.

Who Should Consider Genetic Counselling?

Not everyone with kidney cancer needs genetic testing. However, doctors recommend discussing it if there is a strong family history or features suggestive of an inherited cancer syndrome.

Dr. Sharma advises: "People with a strong family history of kidney cancer should discuss their risk profile with a healthcare professional. Genetic counselling and testing may be recommended for families with multiple cases of kidney cancer or known hereditary cancer syndromes."

Genetic counselling helps patients understand whether testing is appropriate, what the results may mean for them and whether other family members should also be screened. Early identification of a hereditary mutation allows doctors to develop personalised surveillance plans, including periodic imaging and earlier intervention if necessary.

Know The Warning Signs

Kidney cancer is often called a "silent disease" because many people have no symptoms in its early stages. In fact, many kidney tumours are discovered incidentally during ultrasound or CT scans performed for unrelated medical conditions.

Nevertheless, certain symptoms should never be ignored. Dr. Sharma says individuals should seek medical evaluation if they experience:

Blood in the urine (haematuria)

Persistent pain in the side or lower back

An unexplained lump in the abdomen or flank

Unexplained weight loss

Persistent fatigue

Fever without an obvious infection

"Many kidney cancers are detected incidentally during imaging performed for other reasons, highlighting the importance of regular health check-ups in high-risk individuals," he adds.

Can Lifestyle Reduce The Risk?

While inherited genes cannot be changed, lifestyle choices remain extremely important in reducing overall kidney cancer risk. Maintaining a healthy body weight and avoiding tobacco are among the most effective ways to lower risk.

Dr. Sharma recommends:

Maintaining a healthy weight

Controlling blood pressure

Avoiding smoking and tobacco products

Staying physically active

Attending regular medical check-ups, particularly if there is a strong family history

These measures also help reduce the risk of chronic kidney disease, cardiovascular disease and several other cancers.

Why Early Detection Matters

When detected early, kidney cancer often has an excellent prognosis. Localised kidney cancers can frequently be treated successfully with surgery, including kidney-sparing procedures in selected patients. Advances in targeted therapies and immunotherapy have also significantly improved outcomes for patients with advanced disease.

For individuals with inherited syndromes, ongoing surveillance can detect tumours before they cause symptoms, allowing timely treatment while preserving kidney function.

A family history of kidney cancer does not mean someone will inevitably develop the disease, but it should never be ignored. As Dr. Kunal Sharma explains, inherited genetic syndromes account for only a small proportion of kidney cancers, yet recognising them can make a profound difference. Genetic counselling, appropriate surveillance and regular health evaluations can identify cancers earlier, when treatment is most effective.

Equally important, everyone, regardless of genetic risk, can reduce their overall likelihood of kidney cancer by maintaining a healthy weight, controlling blood pressure, avoiding tobacco and seeking prompt medical attention for persistent urinary or kidney-related symptoms. Knowing your family's health history may be one of the simplest, yet most powerful, tools for protecting your own.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.