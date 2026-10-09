Inflammation is a natural response of the body to illness, injury or harmful substances such as germs and toxic chemicals. It is an important process that helps the body protect itself and heal. But certain lifestyle factors can trigger or worsen the inflammatory response.

Nutritionist Deepsikha Jain highlights three factors she says can increase inflammatory markers and worsen inflammation. These include chronic stress, poor gut health and sleep.

In a post shared on Instagram, she writes, “These 3 things can easily increase Inflammatory markers and response.”

Chronic Stress May Worsen Inflammation

According to Deepsikha, chronic stress is one of the factors that can contribute to worsening inflammation. She says suppressed emotions, poor mental health and prolonged stress may be linked to inflammation. She also claims that chronic stress can increase the chances of autoimmune conditions by up to 80%.

“The first one is going to be chronic stress. Suppressed emotions and a poor mental health with living in chronic stress can be a very big indicator to have inflammation and can worsen your inflammation as well,” the nutritionist says.

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Poor Gut Health And Inflammation

Deepsikha identifies gut dysbiosis or a leaky gut as another factor that may contribute to inflammation. She says poor gut health can weaken the gut lining, allowing toxins to pass through more easily and worsening inflammation.

Lack Of Sleep May Affect Inflammatory Response

Poor sleep is the third factor highlighted by the nutritionist. She says insufficient sleep can act as an inflammatory marker because the body remains in a fight and flight state. According to her, inadequate rest may therefore contribute to a worsening inflammatory response.

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“If you're not sleeping enough, it can be a very big inflammatory marker and that's only because your body is constantly in a fight and flight mode,” she says.

Her message focuses on three lifestyle factors that she says people should keep in mind when trying to prevent or manage inflammation: chronic stress, gut health and adequate sleep.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.