World Kidney Cancer Day is observed every year to raise awareness about kidney cancer, a disease that affects thousands of people worldwide. The day serves as a reminder of the importance of understanding the symptoms, risk factors, and treatment options of kidney cancer. Increased awareness can help people recognise warning signs early and seek medical attention before the disease progresses.

Kidney cancer is one of the most common cancers affecting the urinary system. It develops when abnormal cells in the kidneys grow uncontrollably and form a tumour. Speaking to NDTV, Dr. Prabhat Ranjan, Consultant Medical Oncology at Fortis Greater Noida, said that many cases are discovered incidentally during imaging tests performed for unrelated health issues. However, some patients experience symptoms that should never be ignored. Recognising these signs can lead to earlier diagnosis and better treatment outcomes.

Blood In The Urine: An Important Warning Sign

One of the earliest and most noticeable signs of kidney cancer is blood in the urine, which is also known as haematuria. The urine may appear pink, red, or cola-coloured, depending on the amount of blood present. In some cases, the bleeding is not visible to the naked eye and is detected only through laboratory testing.

"Any episode of unexplained hematuria warrants medical evaluation, especially in adults," said Dr. Ranjan. While haematuria can occur due to infections, kidney stones, or other conditions, it may also be an indication of kidney cancer. A medical evaluation can help identify the underlying cause and ensure timely treatment.

Persistent Back Or Flank Pain

Another symptom that may signal kidney cancer is persistent pain in the side or lower back, often referred to as flank pain. Unlike common muscle-related back pain, this discomfort is usually located on one side of the body and may not improve with rest, exercise, or routine pain medications.

As a kidney tumour grows, it can put pressure on nearby tissues and structures, causing mild to moderate discomfort. Although back pain is a common complaint with many possible causes, ongoing pain that does not go away should be evaluated by a healthcare professional, particularly when accompanied by other symptoms.

Unexplained Weight Loss

Unexplained weight loss is another warning sign that should not be overlooked. People with kidney cancer may notice a significant drop in body weight despite maintaining their normal diet and activity levels. This unexpected weight loss can occur because cancer affects the body's metabolism and triggers inflammation.

Weight loss is often accompanied by other symptoms such as fatigue, reduced appetite, and a general feeling of poor health. Since these symptoms can develop gradually, individuals may not immediately recognise their importance. Persistent and unexplained changes in weight should always be discussed with a doctor.

Why Early Detection Matters

Kidney cancer is usually linked to a classic triad of symptoms: haematuria, flank pain, and a palpable abdominal mass. However, this combination is relatively uncommon today and often indicates advanced disease. Dr. Ranjan said, "Modern imaging techniques such as ultrasound, CT scans, and MRI often allow earlier diagnosis before all symptoms develop."

Several factors can increase the risk of developing kidney cancer, including smoking, obesity, high blood pressure, chronic kidney disease, and certain inherited genetic conditions. People with these risk factors should be particularly aware of potential warning signs.

Early diagnosis plays a crucial role in successful treatment. Localised kidney cancer can often be treated effectively with surgery, and in some cases, minimally invasive procedures may be an option. Anyone experiencing blood in the urine, persistent flank or back pain, or unexplained weight loss should seek prompt medical evaluation. Recognising these symptoms early can lead to timely diagnosis and significantly improve treatment outcomes.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.