Dehydration is often blamed for blood clots, especially when someone has gone for long periods without drinking enough water. The relationship, however, is more complex. Significant fluid loss can change how blood moves through the body and may increase clotting risk in certain situations. Mild dehydration in an otherwise healthy person is rarely enough, by itself, to cause a blood clot.

What Happens to Your Blood When You Are Dehydrated

Blood is made up of about 55% plasma and 45% cellular elements, including red blood cells, white blood cells and platelets. Plasma itself contains about 92% water.

When you lose a significant amount of fluid, the amount of water circulating in your bloodstream falls. The cells and other solid components then make up a larger proportion of the blood.

This is known as hemoconcentration. The concentration of red blood cells rises, which can increase the hematocrit, the proportion of blood made up by red blood cells. Blood can also become more viscous, or thicker, making it harder for it to flow efficiently through the blood vessels.

Slower blood flow matters because stagnant or sluggish circulation can contribute to clot formation. Changes in blood flow also affect the endothelium, the inner lining of your blood vessels, and can influence how blood components interact with the vessel wall.

How Dehydration Fits Into Blood Clot Formation

Doctors use a framework called Virchow's Triad to explain the three major factors involved in the development of a blood clot.

The first is hypercoagulability, when blood has a greater tendency to clot. Hemoconcentration associated with significant dehydration can increase the relative concentration of clotting factors and platelets.

The second is stasis, which means sluggish or interrupted blood flow. Reduced fluid volume can contribute to slower circulation, particularly in the deep veins of the legs.

The third is vessel wall injury. Dehydration has little direct effect on structural damage to the vessel wall, although changes in blood flow can affect the conditions within the vessel.

This means dehydration can influence two factors associated with clot formation, but that does not make dehydration an independent cause of thrombosis in most healthy people.

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When Dehydration Becomes More Relevant

The risk becomes more important when dehydration occurs alongside other factors that already make clot formation more likely.

Long periods of immobility are one example. During a long flight or prolonged bed rest, the muscles in your legs are inactive. Normally, movement helps push blood back toward the heart. When you remain still for an extended period, blood can pool in the legs. Fluid deprivation can add to this sluggish circulation.

Your underlying tendency to form clots also matters. People with inherited conditions such as Factor V Leiden already have a higher risk of thrombosis. Estrogen-based medications can also increase clotting risk. Significant dehydration in these situations may add another factor to an already elevated risk.

The same applies after surgery. Surgical procedures trigger inflammatory processes that increase clotting activity. If you become dehydrated during recovery, the combination can further increase the likelihood of a deep vein thrombosis or pulmonary embolism.

Recognising Possible Signs of a Deep Vein Thrombosis

A deep vein thrombosis can develop in a deep vein, usually in an arm or leg. Pay attention to sudden swelling affecting one limb, localised cramping pain, particularly in the calf, or persistent warmth and redness over a specific area.

These symptoms need medical attention. If they occur with shortness of breath, seek immediate medical care because a clot can potentially travel to the lungs and cause a pulmonary embolism.

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Keeping Your Circulation Moving

Staying adequately hydrated is one practical part of maintaining normal circulation. Sip water consistently throughout the day instead of relying on large amounts at irregular intervals.

When you are exercising intensely or exposed to heat, replacing fluids along with essential electrolytes can help maintain fluid balance.

Movement is equally important in situations where you spend long periods sitting. If you are travelling or working at a desk, combine regular fluid intake with hourly leg exercises or short walks. This helps keep blood moving through the legs.

The key point is that dehydration should be viewed as a risk factor that can add to the conditions associated with clot formation. On its own, mild dehydration is unlikely to produce a clinical blood clot in a healthy person. The concern becomes greater when dehydration occurs together with immobility, an existing tendency to clot, or a state such as recovery after surgery.

(By Dr. Mahadeva Swamy B C, Consultant - Hemato-Oncology and BMT, Manipal Hospital, Goa)

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