In recent years, health experts have placed increasing emphasis on metabolic health. Social media influencers and health enthusiasts are also discussing the topic more than ever. For the unversed, metabolic health refers to the state of having optimal metabolic function, which refers to how efficiently your body converts food into energy at the cellular level. It means your body can process nutrients from food smoothly without causing internal stress, inflammation, or harmful shifts in blood chemistry. Interestingly, metabolic health is not just about weight or physical fitness. An individual may appear thin but still have poor metabolic health. A person with good metabolic health typically has a healthy balance of blood sugar, cholesterol levels, blood pressure, and body composition. It indicates that the body's processes are functioning properly, which helps prevent diseases such as type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and obesity.

5 Key markers of metabolic health

1. Blood sugar

Monitoring fasting blood glucose and haemoglobin A1c levels is crucial for assessing how effectively the body manages sugar. It indicates how efficiently your body uses insulin to move sugar out of the blood and into your cells for energy. Elevated levels can indicate insulin resistance and risk for diabetes.

2. Blood pressure

Blood pressure measures the force of blood pushing against your artery walls as your heart pumps. Maintaining a normal blood pressure level, around 120/80 mmHg, is crucial. High blood pressure damages blood vessels over time. It forces your heart to work harder, which raises the risk of heart attacks and strokes. Uncontrolled blood pressure is also linked to kidney damage, vision problems and more.

3. Triglycerides

Triglycerides are a specific type of fat (lipid) found in your blood, often elevated by a high intake of calories, sugar, and alcohol. Generally, it is advised to maintain levels below 150 mg/dL. Excess triglycerides can contribute to hardening and narrowing of your arteries, a condition known as atherosclerosis.

4. HDL cholesterol

High-Density Lipoprotein (HDL) is commonly known as good cholesterol because it clears excess cholesterol out of your bloodstream. Higher levels of HDL actively protect your cardiovascular system by transporting fat back to the liver to be broken down. Additionally, high levels of LDL and triglycerides, along with low HDL levels, can signify metabolic issues.

5. Waist circumference

Abdominal fat is a significant risk factor for metabolic health problems. A waist circumference above certain thresholds, generally over 40 inches for men and 35 inches for women, signals increased risk for metabolic diseases. When left uncontrolled, it can trigger inflammation and other serious health issues.

Tips to maintain metabolic health

1. Eat a balanced diet

Focus on whole foods, including plenty of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats, while limiting processed foods, sugary beverages, and excess carbohydrates.

2. Stay physically active

Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate aerobic activity or 75 minutes of vigorous activity each week. Incorporating strength training can also improve metabolic health.

3. Maintain a healthy weight

If overweight, gradual weight loss can significantly improve metabolic markers. Even a 5-10% reduction can lead to positive changes.

4. Manage stress

Chronic stress can lead to unhealthy metabolic changes. Techniques such as mindfulness, meditation, regular exercise, and adequate sleep can help manage stress levels.

5. Get Regular Check-ups

Regular health screenings can help you monitor your metabolic health markers and catch any issues early on.

Metabolic health affects your health in more ways than one. By taking these proactive steps towards maintaining metabolic health, you can significantly enhance your overall well-being and quality of life.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.