Liver: Here's Why & How To Maintain Your Liver Health

Regular alcohol consumption can damage our liver

The liver is a big organ inside the abdomen that is responsible for several vital body processes, including filtering blood. It also qualifies as a gland since it produces essential chemicals for the body. The liver can be harmed by several conditions and methods of living, but there are various strategies to safeguard this important organ.

Our liver is an integral organ and greatly influences the overall health of our bodies. Our liver helps manage and facilitate various functions that ensure our bodies function properly.

There are various ways in which our liver supports the functioning of our bodies. Some of these functions include:

removes toxins (harmful materials) from the system.

removes ageing red blood cells.

produces bile, a substance that aids in the body's food digestion (breakdown).

enables your body to utilise lipids, proteins, and carbs through metabolism.

produces compounds that aid in blood clotting.

controls how much blood is in the body.

stores vitamins and glycogen, which the body can use later as an energy source.

As discussed above, poor liver health can cause chronic health complications in our bodies. Hence, it is essential to take the right measures to take care of our liver.

Here are simple ways through which you can protect and take care of your liver:

1. Eat healthy

Steer clear of high-calorie meals, sweets, processed carbs, and saturated fat. Eat cooked shellfish, never raw or undercooked. Eat fibre for a well-balanced diet; it is found in fresh fruits, vegetables, whole grain bread, rice, and cereals. Eat dairy, meat, and healthy fats as well.

2. Maintain weight

If you are obese or even slightly overweight, you run the risk of developing non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, one of the liver diseases with the quickest rate of growth. Losing weight can make a significant contribution to lowering liver fat.

3. Steer clear of toxins

Liver cells can get harmed by toxins. Avoid coming into direct contact with additives, chemicals, cleaning products, aerosols, and pesticides. When using aerosols, be sure the space is well-ventilated and put on a mask. This also includes completely quitting smoking.

4. Drink responsibly

Alcohol use can lead to a variety of health issues. They can damage our liver and harm or kill liver cells. Find out from the doctor how much alcohol is appropriate for you. You could be told to limit your alcohol use or give it up altogether.

5. Workout regularly

Exercise is excellent for our bodies as a whole, including our liver. Making exercise a regular part of our life by walking, cycling, gardening, dancing, swimming, or participating in sports is a great approach. Making small adjustments like using the stairs instead of the elevator, etc., might be beneficial.

6. Consume medication correctly

Our liver may be affected if medications are consumed incorrectly, such as by taking too much, the wrong kind, or by combining medications. Even if they are not taken at the same time, never combine alcohol with other medicines or prescriptions. Any over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, and herbal or natural therapies you use should be disclosed to your doctor.

In conclusion, taking good care of our liver is essential to ensure our overall good health. Besides these steps, make sure to maintain proper hygiene and practice safe sex. A lack of both can lead to various infections and conditions that might sabotage our liver's health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.