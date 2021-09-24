Liver Health: Expert Recommended Nutrients That Can Help People With Non-Alcohol Fatty Liver Disease Fight The Condition

Being overweight increases the risk of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease

The liver is one of the most important and vital organs in the human body. It's important to maintain its health to ensure the proper functioning of the body. Many believe that avoiding alcohol is the only solution to maintain liver health. While alcohol does cause liver diseases, there are also other causes that can cause a fatty liver. Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is an umbrella term used to refer to chronic fatty liver conditions that are not caused by alcohol consumption and affect a large population. These conditions are often caused by excess calories. According to nutritionist Pooja Makhija, regular exercise, maintaining a healthy weight and proper nutrition can help heal NAFLD.

Add these to diet to manage NAFLD:

1.Grapefruit

NAFLD often show symptoms of chronic inflammation that cause liver fibrosis. Grapefruits contain antioxidants like naringenin and naringin that can fight this inflammation.

2. Milk thistle

Silymarin in milk thistles is a flavonoid, anti-inflammatory, anti-scarring and immune system-boosting compound. It protects liver cells and helps in regeneration. According to the nutritionist, a serving size of 420 to 600 mg of silymarin per day, combined with vitamin E gives the best results.

3. N-acetyl cysteine (NAC)

This is an amino acid that replenishes the content of glutathione in the liver. Glutathione helps neutralise drugs and toxins. Makhija recommends a dose of 600 to 1,800 NAC a day. But this supplement should be taken for fatty liver disease only after consulting a doctor.

Here's the post. These are the nutrients you should include in our diet. But what foods and drinks should you avoid? In order to maintain good liver health, it's important to avoid alcohol. It's also good to stay away from refined sugar, fast foods, highly processed foods and proinflammatory trans fats.

Is it possible to include most of the nutrients in one simple recipe? It is not only possible but highly beneficial. Makhija suggests a lemon ginger green detox juice. Lemons provide vitamin C, which is a powerful antioxidant. Ginger, too, contains antioxidant and anti-inflammatory compounds. Greens like celery and parsley contain apigenin and luteolin, which are powerful antioxidants that are good for liver health. You can also add cucumber to the detox drinks. Blend the ingredients until smooth and strain and relish the healthy drink.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.