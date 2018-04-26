Here's How You Can Naturally Fight Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver; Bring These Foods To Your Rescue!

Liver is touted as one of the most important organs of the body. It is responsible for filtering the blood before passing it to the rest of the body. It helps metabolise drugs and detoxify chemicals. It helps fight infections constantly, further keeping your body healthy. The organ is largely made up of fat; however, if the fat content in liver tends to become high, then you may suffer from fatty liver. Fatty liver disease is of two types, namely, alcoholic fatty liver and non-alcoholic fatty liver. This disease tends to damage the liver in many ways, further inhibiting it from removing toxins and producing bile for the digestive system.

Fatty liver is developed when you consume excess of carbohydrates and fats, which can be far more than what your liver can process. The fats are stored in your cells; however, beyond a point, these fats may stick in and around the liver resulting in a fatty liver like condition. Fatty liver is a reversible condition that can be resolved by certain lifestyle modifications.

Symptoms of fatty liver may include fatigue, confusion, weight loss, physical weakness, loss of appetite, et al. This condition may not have a peculiar symptom, but if any of these symptoms occur, you can always consult the doctor.



Fatty liver diet: What should you eat?

Here are some dietary tweaks that you need to make to cure fatty liver symptoms if it is in early stages.

1. Follow the Mediterranean diet

Mediterranean diet and a low fat diet could actually help cure fatty liver disease coupled with physical exercise. The Mediterranean diet mostly includes the consumption of fresh fruits and vegetables, olive oil and fish. It does not encourage eating red meats.

2. Garlic

According to a study published in the Advanced Biomedical Research, garlic may help reduce body weight and fat in people suffering from fatty liver disease.

3. Broccoli

Long term consumption of broccoli may inhibit plaque build-up in the liver. You can also include spinach, cabbage and cauliflower in your diet too.

4. Walnuts

Foods rich in Omega-3 fatty acids may help maintain liver health. Studies have shown walnuts improving liver function in people with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.

5. Oliver oil

It is due to omega-3 fatty acids that help olive oil make a great treatment for fatty liver. So include this oil in your daily diet.

Consult a doctor in case of severe symptoms and ensure a healthy liver.