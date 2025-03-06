Lifestyle Coach Reveals The Power Of Breath In Immune System

There are ample amounts of “free things” available which help the body in multiple ways. Are you guessing what they can be? Worry now. In a recent video on Instagram, celebrity lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho explains one such inexpensive thing - pranayam and advocates its immense importance to the body. He begins the explanatory video by saying, “Many things that are free in life can be very, very powerful. I wanna talk about the power of our breath. We are in a country where pranayam (breathing exercise) is now even a science, over and above just an exercise. This is being studied for its scientific properties, its impact on blood pressure, its impact on the immune system, inflammation, skin, and hair, and primarily its ability to move us from the sympathetic to the parasympathetic nervous system.”

But what are the sympathetic and parasympathetic nervous systems? The sympathetic nervous system is a network of nerves that activates the body's response system during conditions like stress, danger or more. On the other hand, the parasympathetic nervous system helps you relax and digest food.

In the same video, Luke Coutinho adds, “Anyone talking about great health, prevention, recovery, longevity, the basics always start with how much time can we spend in the parasympathetic nervous system. We should be aware that it allows our bodies to sleep deeply which is why the magic of regeneration, growth, repair and all the intelligence of the human body is harnessed. In the sympathetic nervous system, the body is helping us through survival. The body is constantly on the edge of our blood pressure, our pulse rate, our blood sugar levels, everything.”

With this, we can understand how despite “spending the whole day in the sympathetic nervous system, it is important to know how we are switching to the para-sympathetic nervous system.” He shares that “to bring that balance, the more stressed you are - the more time you need to spend in the parasympathetic nervous system. That is where the power of your breath comes in. It's just a simple tool which we can use at any time.”

He highlighted how several classes and teachers are available, even online, who will teach you how to do pranayam in the right way. And then the lifestyle guru suggests everyone just practice and practice pranayams the same whenever and as much as possible. He mentions, "Even 5 minutes a day is powerful." It can be in the morning or in the night or after and before lunch or dinner, and yet again calls deep breathing a 'powerful, inexpensive tool."

Luke then went towards the literal meaning of the word Pranayam - which explains to Prana the meaning of life. Then, he connects it with the power of breath, highlighting "that's what keeps us alive". He states that the more we invest in these little things, the more we invite calmness in our body, mind and heart, even though sometimes outside the body.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.