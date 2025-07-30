Lifestyle Coach Reveals How Showering After Meals Can Lead To A Range Of Health Issues

Lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho is shedding light on a habit most of us do not think twice about - showering right after a meal. In a recent Instagram video, he explains how this simple act could be interfering with your digestion and overall gut health. According to the lifestyle coach, digestion is more than just your stomach breaking down food. It is an energy-heavy process that relies on proper blood flow, nerve signals and temperature balance in the body. Taking a hot or cold shower right after eating can mess with this delicate system, and potentially lead to issues - especially if you already have digestive sensitivities.

In his video, Luke Coutinho explains, "The answer can be explained by a simple understanding of the human body and science. We should leave a gap of at least one and a half to maybe even two and a half hours to have a shower after a meal. The heavier the meal, the longer the gap you want to keep your shower."

Watch the full video here:

So what exactly happens in the body?

Luke Coutinho says, "It's very simple. As we start to eat our food and digest, digestion is a very complex process involving the coordination of blood flow and energy allocation to your gut and the other parts of your digestive organs. Blood flow is extremely important."

In the caption, he explains further: "After a meal, blood flow shifts towards your digestive organs to break down food, absorb nutrients, and fuel enzymatic activity. This is when your parasympathetic (rest-and-digest) system is active."

Here is the problem - "The moment you have a shower, let's say you have a hot shower after a meal, there is going to be vasodilation and the blood flow is going to move away, not completely, but towards your skin and other peripheral parts of your body."

And if you go for a cold shower, the lifestyle coach adds, "There's going to be vasoconstriction, which means that's going to limit the blood flow as well. It's a thermoregulatory response when you have a shower immediately after a meal." He also notes that this narrowing of blood vessels (vasoconstriction) can even trigger a stress response.

"Either way, digestion is compromised," he says.

Luke highlights that this is especially important if you deal with any of the following:

IBS

Colitis, Crohn's

Bloating, gas

Acid reflux

Constipation

Weak digestion

He explains, "Your gut already struggles with regulation. A mistimed shower can slow healing and create more inflammation over time."

What should you do instead?

Luke Coutinho recommends, "Finish your shower before a meal or wait 90-120 mins after eating (longer after heavy meals)," adding that "Many people don't feel the effects right away, but repeated interference with digestion often leads to chronic symptoms we ignore until it's too late."

His practical tip: "So plan it in such a way that you finish your shower before your meal, and that way you can keep this long gap without having to worry about this."

And for those wondering if it is okay every now and then, he adds, "Other people, you may get away with it once, twice, thrice, that's absolutely fine. The body is built for survival, and we can get away with a shower once in a while after a meal."

He wraps it up with this takeaway: "We've seen clients with stubborn gut issues feel better with just this one change. It's not fear. It's science. It's common sense. It's gut intelligence. Start respecting your body's natural processes. You'll begin to notice the difference in your energy, digestion, and mood."

Simple advice, backed by logic - and definitely something worth trying out if your digestion has been off lately.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.