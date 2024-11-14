Life Fitness Coach Suggests Blueberries Alternatives To Eat In Off Season

Healthy eating and environmental protection are topics of concern these days. In addition to making sure their food is healthy and balanced, people are searching for methods to lessen their environmental impact. In light of this concern, the question arises whether it is wise to eat fruits that are imported. Life fitness coach Luke Coutinho thinks no. In his latest Instagram video, Luke shares the benefits of eating blueberries and his thoughts on the consumption of imported fruits. He says, “Well, if your country that you live in is now growing it (blueberries) organically, chemical free because you found the right conditions to grow it, then it's absolutely fine. But if it's imported, absolutely no, because you have to realize that in your own country, and today I'm talking about India, you can get foods that are already rich in anthocyanins that can give you the same antioxidant properties, that can give you anti-inflammatory properties. It's great for your heart, it's great for inflammation, and it's even great for cancer. Of course, the fruit, a blueberry, will be very different from these plants and vegetables, but they still have the magic flavonoid and cyanide.”

Luke Coutinho shared alternatives to blueberries and said that the same nutrients can be found in foods like black grapes or jamun, red cabbage, purple sweet potato, pomegranate, beetroot, mulberries and black rice. He added, “Now, if there are any brands out there in India that have figured out a way, whether you're growing it in greenhouses or control conditions, where you are actually growing blueberries the right way, then tag us because we'd love to know about you. But there are always other options.”

In his previous Instagram post, Luke Coutinho warned against the excessive use of digestive enzymes, probiotics, and other supplements. He said, “If you're popping digestive enzymes without consulting a healthcare professional, you could be setting yourself up for more bloating, acidity, and indigestion.” The fitness coach advised to address the root cause of the health issues and consult a professional to know how to fix the problem the right way.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.