Life Fitness Coach Explains Excess Fat's Impact On Metabolism, Shares Tips To Lose Weight

Be it starting a healthy living journey or seeking an energy boost, it's important to take into account the role your metabolism plays. Your metabolism, which regulates vital body processes, has an impact on blood flow and weight regulation. Contrary to popular belief, gaining body fat doesn't mean a slow metabolism, it can also happen due to the excess fat present in your body. Lifestyle fitness coach Luke Coutinho explains how shedding fat can actually result in an improved metabolism. A post shared by Luke on Instagram said, "Myth crusher: It's not a slow metabolism that causes you to gain body fat, it is excess body fat that slows down metabolism. This means you can fire up your metabolism by shedding fat! Challenge muscle, increase protein, sleep deep, reduce chronic stress, dump junk, fast smartly."

Here is a detailed explanation of hacks suggested by nutritionist Luke Coutinho:

1. Challenge muscle

Numerous forms of physical exercise can help you lose weight by raising your calorie burn. Your age, beginning weight, and diet may all have an impact on how much weight you lose but muscle training can help you lose weight at any stage of your life.

2. Increase protein

Foods high in protein make you feel satiated for longer, which lowers the chance that you'll overeat. Furthermore, protein aids in muscle growth and repair, which is critical for metabolism and general health.

3. Sleep deep

Hormone levels that control appetite and hunger can be upset by sleep deprivation, which can boost desires and cause overeating. Setting aside time for good sleep promotes general health and may help with weight loss.

4. Reduce chronic stress

Chronic stress affects hormone levels and appetite regulation, it can cause overeating and weight gain. Take part in stress-relieving activities to help with weight loss and general well-being, such as yoga, meditation, exercise, or hobbies.

5. Dump junk

Processed foods and added sugars frequently have empty calories and inadequate nutrients, which can cause health problems and weight gain. Selecting whole, nutrient-dense foods promotes general health and weight loss.

6. Fast smartly

There is no one-size-fits-all approach to dieting; instead, intermittent fasting is a popular strategy that emphasises when rather than what you eat. The eating plan comes in a variety of forms and is used by many people to reduce weight.

Follow these guidelines if you wish to boost your metabolism and reduce weight.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.