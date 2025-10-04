Life Coach Has The Ultimate Guide For Building Calm In Everyday Life

Life coach Luke Coutinho shared his thoughts on finding calm in day-to-day life. In a video on Instagram, he talked about the importance of creating a healing atmosphere in small daily moments, rather than escaping reality. In the caption of his video, the wellness guru wrote, "Calm isn't found on a mountaintop. It's built in the tiny moments you create every single day. Not by escaping on a holiday. Not by pausing your life. But right here...in the everyday rituals that tell your body: 'You're safe. You're home. You can let go'." Luke explained that these rituals help the nervous system relax and create a sense of safety and stability, rather than waiting for the "perfect" moment.
He further added, "Because healing, repair, recovery, and growth don't happen when you're in constant fight-or-flight. They happen when you bring your nervous system back to baseline."
Luke also shared a key tip about tools for building calm: "And the tools? They're beautifully simple. These are not 'nice-to-haves'....they're your daily prescriptions for calm."
Here are the 10 tips Luke Coutinho gave for instant peace:
1. Listen to the birds sing – “Step to a window, close your eyes, and soak in nature's sounds,” the wellness guru said, reminding us that even small moments of nature can reduce stress.
2. Listen to your favourite song – “Put on a tune you love and let your body move with it.” Music helps the body and mind relax instantly.
3. Light a candle or diya – Ignite a candle or diya and focus on its gentle glow. This creates a soothing atmosphere in your space.
4. Box breathing – Luke suggested a simple breathing ritual: Inhale 4, hold 4, exhale 4, hold 4 and repeat. This calms the nervous system.
5. Smell something nice – Take a deep breath of essential oils, flowers, or citrus and savour the scent. Scents can immediately lift your mood.
6. Drink a warm beverage – Slowly sip tea, soup, or warm water, savouring each calming gulp.
7. Make love – Kiss, touch, fantasise, and build intimacy in a safe, consensual way. This strengthens emotional bonds and relaxes the mind.
8. Revisit good memories – Flip through your phone gallery and recall joyful moments. It helps your mind relive happiness and calmness.
9. Fake a yawn – Open your mouth wide, stretch, and breathe deeply to signal calm. This simple trick relaxes the body.
10. Cry a little – Allow tears to flow and release your emotions. Let your body experience relief and relaxation.
Luke Coutinho's approach shows that calm is not about escaping life – it is about creating small, intentional moments every day that allow the mind and body to feel safe and relaxed.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world