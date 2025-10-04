Life Coach Has The Ultimate Guide For Building Calm In Everyday Life

Life coach Luke Coutinho shared his thoughts on finding calm in day-to-day life. In a video on Instagram, he talked about the importance of creating a healing atmosphere in small daily moments, rather than escaping reality. In the caption of his video, the wellness guru wrote, "Calm isn't found on a mountaintop. It's built in the tiny moments you create every single day. Not by escaping on a holiday. Not by pausing your life. But right here...in the everyday rituals that tell your body: 'You're safe. You're home. You can let go'." Luke explained that these rituals help the nervous system relax and create a sense of safety and stability, rather than waiting for the "perfect" moment.

He further added, "Because healing, repair, recovery, and growth don't happen when you're in constant fight-or-flight. They happen when you bring your nervous system back to baseline."

Luke also shared a key tip about tools for building calm: "And the tools? They're beautifully simple. These are not 'nice-to-haves'....they're your daily prescriptions for calm."

Here are the 10 tips Luke Coutinho gave for instant peace:

1. Listen to the birds sing – “Step to a window, close your eyes, and soak in nature's sounds,” the wellness guru said, reminding us that even small moments of nature can reduce stress.

2. Listen to your favourite song – “Put on a tune you love and let your body move with it.” Music helps the body and mind relax instantly.

3. Light a candle or diya – Ignite a candle or diya and focus on its gentle glow. This creates a soothing atmosphere in your space.

4. Box breathing – Luke suggested a simple breathing ritual: Inhale 4, hold 4, exhale 4, hold 4 and repeat. This calms the nervous system.

5. Smell something nice – Take a deep breath of essential oils, flowers, or citrus and savour the scent. Scents can immediately lift your mood.

6. Drink a warm beverage – Slowly sip tea, soup, or warm water, savouring each calming gulp.

7. Make love – Kiss, touch, fantasise, and build intimacy in a safe, consensual way. This strengthens emotional bonds and relaxes the mind.

8. Revisit good memories – Flip through your phone gallery and recall joyful moments. It helps your mind relive happiness and calmness.

9. Fake a yawn – Open your mouth wide, stretch, and breathe deeply to signal calm. This simple trick relaxes the body.

10. Cry a little – Allow tears to flow and release your emotions. Let your body experience relief and relaxation.

Luke Coutinho's approach shows that calm is not about escaping life – it is about creating small, intentional moments every day that allow the mind and body to feel safe and relaxed.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.