Lesser Bloating And 7 Other Reasons Why Sugarcane Juice Is The Green Nectar You Must Have Regularly

Do you love sugarcane juice? Well, then this article is going to be a sweet surprise for you. As part of the latest guideline of the ongoing fitness project, celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar recommends having a refreshing glass of sugarcane juice, at least thrice a week, preferably before noon. In her live session, Diwekar mentions how sugarcane is the superfood which is used in Puja mandaps, festivals like Lorhi, Tulsi vivah and even Pongal. Sugarcane juice, on the other hand, is a delicious drink which helps the body go through a natural detox.

Reasons to have sugarcane juice regularly

To reap benefits from sugarcane, you can have sugarcane juice at least thrice a week. It is a natural coolant, but is in season in winter. It is best to have it freshly-squeezed, preferably before noon. Also, make sure you sit down when you drink it.

Here are some benefits of including sugarcane and its derivatives in your diet

1. Sugarcane is the harvest of the winter season. It has antioxidants, fibre and microminerals in abundance.

2. The drink works as a diuretic in the body. It can help in getting rid of bloating and tiredness, and also enables the kidneys to function better.

3. Sugarcane can help in improving the functioning of the liver, and is often used as a treatment for jaundice.

Sugarcane juice can help in improving the functioning of liver

4. Alpha hydroxy acids in sugarcane help you have a smooth skin, prevent acne and dandruff-which is quite common in winter.

5. Fibre content in sugarcane can prevent constipation and also help in reducing weakness.

6. Sugarcane is a natural fertility booster, known to improve sperm quality and even lactation in new mothers.

7. Drinking sugarcane juice can be a great way to hydrate yourself in winter, especially because water intake goes down in this season. "If you are the type who wakes up in the night often, have a glass of it in the morning," says Diwekar.

8. Ladies take note- if you get spotting before your periods, and feel that second day of periods is tougher than first, start having sugarcane juice at least a week before periods.

All these reasons are convincing enough to have this green nectar regularly. Experts also believe it to be a great post-workout drink. So go ahead and gulp down a fresh glass of sugarcane juice now!

