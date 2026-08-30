Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) and Metro Railway Kolkata on Saturday started a 'special drive' to eradicate dengue from the city, officials said. The joint drive started from Esplanade Metro Station area in Kolkata which will continue till September 3. KMC Administrator Smita Pandey and Metro Railway Kolkata Principal Chief Medical Officer (PCMO) Rina Mukherjee are jointly leading this drive.

West Bengal Municipal Affairs and Urban Development Minister Agnimitra Paul was present at the launch of the drive.

Minister Paul said, "Dengue cannot be eradicated if the common man is not aware. There should not be encroachment of footpaths. Traders should keep at least two-thirds of the space free for movement."

The drive will be held all metro stations and adjacent areas of the city and various stations and train car shed areas of the South Eastern Railway.

In railway accommodation areas, notices are being sent or will be sent to the owners of all the abandoned lands or premises where water is accumulating or is likely to accumulate due to bushes.

Notices will be given as per Section 496 of the Municipal Corporation Act, 1994.

Apart from this, a fine of Rs 200 to 400 will be imposed for throwing banned plastic or dirt anywhere.

In case of spitting or throwing dirt anywhere, not only the fine will be imposed, but a strict message will be given to the offender to clean the place and record the scene on camera and upload it on social media.

This campaign is not designed just for the monsoon season or for a few days.

This campaign will continue in the future as well.

It has been told that this campaign will be conducted across the state jointly with other government departments like Irrigation Department and Public Works Department.

Minister Agnimitra Paul said, "This is not just a fight by the government alone, it has to be turned into a mass movement. Dengue cannot be eradicated if the common people are not aware. Water should not be allowed to accumulate in houses or in tanks. Water tanks should be cleaned regularly. This present campaign will be conducted till September 3."

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