The condition of the 43-year-old Nipah patient in Kozhikode remains critical, with the patient continuing on ventilator support in an isolation ward.

The Health Department has released the patient's route map covering his movements between May 30 and June 10 as part of intensified contact tracing efforts.

A total of 77 people have been identified in the contact list so far. Of them, 58 are healthcare workers, 14 are family members and five are friends and colleagues. Officials said none of the contacts have reported symptoms so far.

Among those on the contact list, two people have been classified in the highest-risk category, 13 in the high-risk category and 62 in the low-risk category. All those in the highest-risk and high-risk categories have been placed under quarantine. A control room has been opened at the District Medical Office for public assistance and information related to the outbreak.

Health Minister K Muraleedharan said there is no need for panic despite the patient's extensive contacts. The patient had visited multiple departments of a private hospital where he initially sought treatment. Hospital staff who came into contact with him have been advised to enter quarantine.

Also read: Kerala Man Tests Positive For Nipah Virus: How Does It Spread In Humans?

According to preliminary findings, the patient was admitted to hospital a few days ago with fever and related symptoms. As he later developed signs consistent with encephalitis, doctors decided to conduct tests for Nipah virus.

Health officials suspect the infection may be linked to a warehouse the patient had cleaned shortly before falling ill. The warehouse was located near an overgrown area where the presence of bats has been reported. Soon after cleaning the premises, the patient developed a severe fever.

He initially sought treatment for two days at a private hospital in the Feroke area, 20 kilometres away from Kozhikode Medical College. After returning home, he reportedly developed memory-related issues and other symptoms associated with encephalitis. As his condition worsened, he was shifted to Aster Mims Hospital in Kozhikode city, where doctors decided to test for Nipah infection.

The timely decision by these doctors lead to discovery of the viral infection.

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