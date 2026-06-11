A 43-year-old man from Kozhikode, Kerala, has tested positive for Nipah virus in a preliminary test conducted at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode. The patient has been identified as a suspected Nipah case, and the final confirmation from the National Institute of Virology is awaited. The officials have informed that the individual arrived at the hospital via the outpatient department and is believed to have interacted with multiple individuals before testing. The officials have also stated that the patient's condition is currently stable and contact tracing has already begun.

Kerala Health Minister K Muralidharan has said there is no reason to panic and that, as a precautionary measure, hospital staff who may have come into contact with the patient have been asked to enter quarantine.

Nipah virus is a severe zoonotic virus which can be transmitted from animals to humans. It was first identified in 1999 during an outbreak in Malaysia linked to pigs and has since been associated with fruit bats, which are considered the natural hosts of the virus. In 2001, Nipah virus infection outbreaks were detected in India and Bangladesh.

The World Health Organisation has classified Nipah virus as a priority disease, particularly due to its high epidemic potential and lack of specific treatments or vaccines.

The virus primarily attacks the respiratory and central nervous systems, carrying a staggering 40% to 75% fatality rate.

What are the symptoms of Nipah virus?

Symptoms of Nipah virus infection can vary widely among individuals and typically appear 3 to 14 days after exposure. Common symptoms include:

Fever

Headache

Confusion

Cough

Dizziness

Muscle pain

Vomiting

Sore throat

Respiratory difficulties

In severe cases, it can lead to encephalitis (inflammation of the brain), which may cause confusion, seizures, and coma.

How does it spread?

Nipah virus transitions from wild animal populations to humans through three main pathways:

Animal-to-human contact

The primary host of the virus is the fruit bat, and humans can get infected through direct contact with infected bats, their secretions, or by consuming food contaminated with bat fluids. Direct contact with sick pigs, horses, and goats or their fluids can also transmit the disease.

Contaminated food

Ingesting raw date palm sap, juices, or fruits that have been contaminated with the urine or saliva of infected fruit bats.

Person-to-person transmission

The virus can also spread between people through direct contact with the bodily fluids of an infected person, such as saliva or blood. This occurs most frequently among family caregivers and healthcare workers in hospital settings.

Preventive measures

There are no approved antiviral medications or preventative vaccines for Nipah virus, therefore, protection relies heavily on risk mitigation. To reduce the risk of infection, the following measures might help:

1. Stay away from areas known to have bats and avoid contact with animals that show symptoms of infection.

2. Wash hands regularly with soap and water, especially after handling animals.

3. Do not consume fruit that shows signs of bat bites or punctures.

4. If you've been in an area where Nipah virus is known to occur and exhibit symptoms, seek medical attention promptly.

5. For healthcare workers and family members of infected individuals, following quarantine guidelines can help limit the spread.

6. Stay informed about outbreaks and follow health advisories from local health authorities.

There is no specific treatment or vaccine for Nipah. Early diagnosis can help promote early supportive care. For all severe viral infections, high-quality supportive medical care is essential.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.