"Kalonji Is One Of The Nature's Strongest Remedies," Cardiologist Shares Ways To Use

Black seed oil, also known as Kalonji, is an ancient remedy extracted from the seeds of the Nigella sativa plant. From digestion to immune health, this traditional medicine supports health in various ways. Its impressive potency primarily comes from thymoquinone (TQ), a bioactive compound with powerful antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and antimicrobial properties. Dr. Alok Chopra, a renowned cardiologist says that black seed oil or kalonji is one of the nature's strongest remedies.

"Kalonji may be small, but its impact on your health is powerful. From supporting metabolism and balancing inflammation to improving gut, skin, and hormonal health - this ancient remedy still holds its place in modern wellness," Dr. Chopra wrote in an Instagram post.

Health benefits of kalonji oil

1. Supports metabolic health

Regular use of black seed oil can support insulin sensitivity and lower fasting blood sugar levels. Additionally, it may aid weight loss by boosting metabolism and curbing appetite.

2. Control inflammation

Black seed oil can help reduce inflammation in the body, making it beneficial for conditions like arthritis and asthma. It "contains Thymoquinone, known for its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory activity," he added.

3. Boosts immunity

Thymoquinone acts as a natural immuno-booster and helps manage chronic inflammation, which may benefit those with autoimmune conditions or joint pain like arthritis. Regular consumption of black seed oil may enhance the immune response, helping the body ward off infections and illnesses.

4. Supports gut health

Kalonji oil has been traditionally used to ease bloating and digestive discomfort. Some people use it to help with conditions like irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).

5. Promotes hormonal balance

Studies suggest that kalonji oil may help in balancing hormones, which could be beneficial for individuals with hormonal conditions like PCOS.

6. Rich in antioxidants

The oil is packed with powerful antioxidants that can help protect cells against damage from free radicals, potentially reducing the risk of chronic diseases.

7. Skin and hair health

Due to its anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties, black seed oil can be applied topically to help with acne, eczema, and dry skin, promoting overall skin health.

Additionally, it may help strengthen hair and promote growth, while also fighting dandruff and scalp dryness.

Best ways to use

Dr. Chopra shared the following ways to use kalonji oil for better health:

Daily internal support

The cardiologist recommends taking half to one teaspoon after meals to support metabolism and reduce inflammation.

With raw honey

"Mix with Honey in the morning for digestive and immune support," he wrote in the post.

In warm water

You can add some to lukewarm water for better absorption and tolerance.

Topical use

Dilute with a carrier oil and apply to acne-prone or inflamed areas.

Scap and hair support

Massage diluted oil into the scalp to support. It will boost hair strength and reduce scalp inflammation.

Safety concern

While generally safe for short-term use, you should consult a doctor before starting, especially if you:

Are pregnant Take blood thinners, diabetes medication, or blood pressure drugs, as they can cause interactions Have an upcoming surgery, as it may affect blood clotting

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.