Is It Healthy To Eat Fruits After A Meal? Nutritionists Explain

Are you in the habit of eating fruits after your meals? Then this article is a must read for you. Fruits are definitely healthy for you. They provide your body with vital vitamins, minerals, fibre and antioxidants that help in maintaining your immunity, heart health, and much more. However, the time at which you eat fruit is crucial as well. Did you know that fructose (the sugar in fruits) gets converted into triglycerides (a type of fat which circulates in our blood stream). This is true especially when you eat fruits on a full stomach, mentions celeb nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar in her book Don't Lose Your Mind, Lose Your Weight.

Is it healthy to eat fruits after a meal? What nutritionists have to say

We ask nutritionist Nmami Agarwal if it is healthy to eat fruits after a meal. She says that ideally, it is advised to eat fruits hald an hour before a meal. Doing this can enable the fibre and polyphenols in fruits to boost digestion.

But, if you are used to eating fruits after your meal, then make sure that you do so in moderation and keep a slight gap in between. "Fruits contain simple carbs that tend to get digested quickly as compared to the meal you ate," says Agarwal.

It not the best idea to eat fruits after a meal

She goes on to add that instead of reaching out for an unhealthy dessert, you can eat fruits like berries, peaches or apple after a meal. "Homemade no sugar frozen fruit yogurts are the best. Avoid citrus fruits as they might cause heartburn or acidity in some people," she recommends.

Diwekar, on the other hand, feels that eating fruits after a meal is not a good idea. As mentioned above, when you eat them on a full stomach, they result in release of triglycerides. High levels of triglycerides are responsible for heart disease and insulin sensitivity and may also lead to bigger fat cells. "So eat your fruit, but don't think that it's safe than eating. Dessert. Its nutrients only work for us if eat it as a meal by itself: as a morning meal or after exercise, and not as a dessert after dinner," Diwekar writes in her book.

Another important point to note

Always prefer eating fruits, instead of juicing them. Juicing fruits robs them of their fibre other essential vitamins and minerals. "And even if you retain the fibre and add the fibre back to juice, you have destroyed its structure. You are now drinking coloured water which has lost its nutrients, because surface area of the fruit has increased, and exposure to the air and surroundings has already oxidised its nutrients. Fruits contain antioxidants. Ideally, they should get oxidised in your body and not outside," says Diwekar in the book.

Avoid juicing fruits, eat them fresh, preferably as a meal on an empty stomach

(Nmami Agarwal is nutritionist at Nmami Life)

(Rujuta Diwekar is a nutritionist based in Mumbai)

