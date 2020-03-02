Ramphal: 5 Reasons To Eat This Hyper-Local Fruit Every Day

Ramphal has blood glucose lowering properties

Eating fruits and vegetables daily is an important part of a healthy diet. Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar says that you must also try to eat a hyper local fruit every day. A hyper local fruit is one which is in season and doesn't really have a name in English. Fruits like ber, shehtooth and ramphal are considered to be hyper local fruits. Including these fruits in your diet can help in improving assimilation of micronutrients in the body. In one of her recent posts on social media, Diwekar specifically talks about ramphal and the multiple health benefits it offers.

Ramphal benefits: The many ways it can help you

"The hyper-local fruit of this season is ramphal (bullock's heart)," writes Diwekar in her post. "Apart from the great taste, it has many medicinal and therapeutic benefits (like all native, forgotten fruits)," she adds.

1. Beneficial for diabetes

For diabetics, it is a constant struggle to choose what to eat and what not to, especially when it comes to fruits. Ramphal is one hyper local fruit that can be beneficial for diabetes as it has blood glucose lowering properties. It contains minerals that make them just right for pre-diabetes and diabetes. It also has anti-cancer properties, mentions Diwekar in her post.

Eating ramphal can keep your blood sugar under control

2. It is good for skin and hair

If you got frizzy hair and acne marks, then ramphal is the fruit for you. It contains Vitamin C that can benefit both your skin and hair. Ramphal is also great for reducing adult acne. "If you are above 30 and just popped a pimple then welcome to adult acne and this is the time tested fruit that will bring your glow back," says Diwekar.

3. Can help with weak joints

For people with weak joints and joint pain, ramphal can be a beneficial fruit. It is anti-inflammatory and can help in fighting damage caused by free radicals in the body.

4. Can boost immunity

For all those who fall sick because of change in season, Vitamin C in ramphal can be beneficial. Along with Vitamin C, it also contains Vitamin A and B vitamins that further strengthen the immunity and also reduce inflammation in the body.

5. Supports small farmers

These local fruits are most likely to be sold by small farmers. "Look for them in the old vegetable and fruit markets and bring these native beauties back on your plate," Diwekar concludes.

From weight loss to good health, including hyper-local fruits in your diet can benefit you in multiple ways. Maran (coconut flower), phalsa (local berry), shehtooth (mulberry), karvanda, ranjana, jamun, bel, cashew fruit, dhurchuk (Seabuckthorn), tadgola, fresh dates, nimboli (neem fruit), kamrakh (star fruit) and ramphal (custard apple) are some examples of these fruits.

(Rujuta Diwekar is a nutritionist based in Mumbai)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.