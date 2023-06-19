International Yoga Day 2023: Asanas To Boost Your Respiratory Health

International Yoga Day 2023: Yoga boosts physical, mental, and spiritual well-being

International Yoga Day is celebrated annually on 21st June to raise awareness about the benefits of practicing yoga. In recent years, there has been a growing interest in the potential role of yoga in improving respiratory health. According to research studies, practicing yoga regularly can help improve lung function, reduce symptoms of asthma, and even improve the quality of life for people with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Yoga breathing exercises, known as pranayama, can help improve lung capacity, oxygenation, and reduce stress, which can benefit respiratory health. Read on as we share a list of yoga asanas you can add to your routine for better respiratory health.

Try these yoga asanas for better respiratory health:

1. Bhujangasana

Lie on the floor, face facing the ground

Now, place your palms on your sides and slowly lift your torso

At this point, the only body parts touching the ground should be your palms and lower body

Hold this position for 30 seconds and release

Repeat 3-4 times daily

2. Trikonasana

Looking straight ahead and comfortably spaced apart on a level surface

Your right foot should now be facing outside with the heel pointed inward

The heels ought to be parallel to one another

Take a deep breath in and bend your torso to the right at the hip while straightening your left arm While you wait, you can put your right hand anywhere you feel comfortable, such as your ankle, shin, or even the mat

You can look up at your left palm if it's comfortable for you while keeping your head in line with your torso

Allow the body to unwind a little bit more with each breath and repeat 10 times each side

3. Ustrasana

Sit while resting on your calves and knees

Your thighs should not be touching your calves

Now slowly place your hands on your ankle

At this point, your face should be facing the ceiling

Hold this position for 10-20 seconds and repeat for 3-5 minutes

4. Dhanurasana

Lie on your stomach with your hands at your sides and your legs straight

Bring your feet as near to your buttocks as you can while bending your knees back

Gently grip your ankles with your rear arm

Make sure your hips and knees are in the same space

Lift your thighs just a little bit off the ground as you draw your feet closer to your torso

Lift both your head and chest at the same moment

Maintain a flat pelvis on the ground

Maintain for 4–5 breaths

Maintain a mild stretch that is comfortable for you if breathing is difficult

Some folks might decide to omit this action

In conclusion, The numerous benefits of practicing yoga, including its potential to improve respiratory health, make it a valuable addition to one's daily routine.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.