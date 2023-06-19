International Yoga Day 2023: Asanas To Boost Your Respiratory Health

International Yoga Day is celebrated annually on 21st June to raise awareness about the benefits of practicing yoga. In recent years, there has been a growing interest in the potential role of yoga in improving respiratory health. According to research studies, practicing yoga regularly can help improve lung function, reduce symptoms of asthma, and even improve the quality of life for people with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).
Yoga breathing exercises, known as pranayama, can help improve lung capacity, oxygenation, and reduce stress, which can benefit respiratory health. Read on as we share a list of yoga asanas you can add to your routine for better respiratory health.
Try these yoga asanas for better respiratory health:
1. Bhujangasana
- Lie on the floor, face facing the ground
- Now, place your palms on your sides and slowly lift your torso
- At this point, the only body parts touching the ground should be your palms and lower body
- Hold this position for 30 seconds and release
- Repeat 3-4 times daily
2. Trikonasana
- Looking straight ahead and comfortably spaced apart on a level surface
- Your right foot should now be facing outside with the heel pointed inward
- The heels ought to be parallel to one another
- Take a deep breath in and bend your torso to the right at the hip while straightening your left arm While you wait, you can put your right hand anywhere you feel comfortable, such as your ankle, shin, or even the mat
- You can look up at your left palm if it's comfortable for you while keeping your head in line with your torso
- Allow the body to unwind a little bit more with each breath and repeat 10 times each side
3. Ustrasana
- Sit while resting on your calves and knees
- Your thighs should not be touching your calves
- Now slowly place your hands on your ankle
- At this point, your face should be facing the ceiling
- Hold this position for 10-20 seconds and repeat for 3-5 minutes
4. Dhanurasana
- Lie on your stomach with your hands at your sides and your legs straight
- Bring your feet as near to your buttocks as you can while bending your knees back
- Gently grip your ankles with your rear arm
- Make sure your hips and knees are in the same space
- Lift your thighs just a little bit off the ground as you draw your feet closer to your torso
- Lift both your head and chest at the same moment
- Maintain a flat pelvis on the ground
- Maintain for 4–5 breaths
- Maintain a mild stretch that is comfortable for you if breathing is difficult
- Some folks might decide to omit this action
In conclusion, The numerous benefits of practicing yoga, including its potential to improve respiratory health, make it a valuable addition to one's daily routine.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.