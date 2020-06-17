International Yoga Day 2020: 7 Reasons You Cannot Say No To Yoga

International Yoga Day: Yoga can make for a great workout and can help you strength train

International Yoga Day 2020 is just around the corner. Celebrated on June 21, this day is celebrated across the world to highlight the benefits of including yoga in your daily routine. The theme for World Yoga Day 2020 Yoga at Home and Yoga with Family. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, International Yoga Day this year will be observed at home. "Due to the contagious nature of COVID-19, no mass gathering would be advisable this year. Hence, this year the ministry is encouraging people to practice yoga at their homes, with participation from the entire family," the AYUSH Ministry said in a statement.

International Yoga Day 2020: Reasons you cannot say no to yoga

The outbreak of COVID-19, lockdown and social distancing norms have altogether been too much to handle within a period of a few months. Believe it or not, yoga can prove to be great stress-buster that can improve both your physical and mental health. Here are some reasons you cannot say no to yoga

1. It can help you sleep well

For many people, the complete change in schedules resulted in a disruption in sleep cycles. Research has shown that yoga and its calming benefits can help people with insomnia. Regular practice can help in relaxing your mind and prepare your body to take rest. Standing forward bends, legs up to the wall (viparit karani), savasana, seated spinal twist and reclining butterfly are some yoga poses that can help you sleep well at night.

2. Weight loss

Regular practice of yoga can help in improving flexibility and can also help you with weight loss. Some yoga asanas that can help you lose weight are surya namaskar, plank pose, warrior pose, downward dog pose, shoulder stand, bridge pose, twisted chair pose and bow pose amongst others.

3. It can improve body strength

If you find it difficult to lift weights or do strength training, then some yoga poses can be a great way to strength train. Plank pose, headstands, handstands and side planks are some yoga poses that can help you do some strength training.

4. Relieves stress

Yoga is the ultimate stress reliever you can bank on. Studies have found that yoga can help in reducing stress and also help in controlling blood pressure. People with depression and anxiety can benefit by doing every day. Savasana, child pose, seated forward bend, standing forward bends and side stretches are some yoga poses that can help in offering relief from stress and anxiety.

5. Yoga can make your mind sharper

Regular practice of yoga poses like headstands, padmasana, half spinal twist pose and plow pose can help in making your mind sharper.

6. It can relieve pain

If knee pain and back pain have become a part of your daily lives, yoga can be beneficial. The practice can help in relieving chronic pain. The stretching and twisting poses can reduce and ward off pain if you do them regularly. Downward facing dog pose, low lunge with back bend, seated forward bend, surya namaskar, and bow poses are a few of the many yoga poses that can help you with chronic pain.

7. Better balance and flexibility

Yoga can improve balance and flexibility, improving your body's ability to function more efficiently on a day-to-day basis.

This International Yoga Day 2020, know that there is no better time to begin doing yoga regularly.

