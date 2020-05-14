Simple Stretches For Neck Pain: Try These Today For Quick Relief

Simple stretches can help reduce on neck muscles

Spending maximum hours of on mobile phones or laptops can result in neck pain. Poor posture can contribute to back pain as well as neck pain. While working from home you might be experiencing neck pain too often. It can affect your day to day functioning. One of the most effective ways to reduce neck pain is exercise. You can try simple stretches at home to control neck pain. Exercises for neck do not require any special equipment. You can perform these easily in just a few minutes. Keep reading to know some simple exercises you can try to reduce neck pain.

Exercises to reduce neck pain

1. Side to side rotation

This is a simple exercise which you can try very anytime. To perform this, sit in a comfortable position, either on the floor or chair. First, tilt your head to the right and now slowly move it towards the left making a semicircle. Once you reach to the left hold for a few seconds and repeat. Do this 5-7 times for effective results.

2. Shoulder roll

Shoulder roll is also helpful in relieving neck pain. Stand straight and keep your arms down. Roll your shoulder in a circular motion both clockwise and anti-clockwise. Repeat this sequence 4-5 times. It will relieve neck pain as well as help you tame shoulder pain which usually happens with neck pain.

Shoulder role can help fight neck as well as shoulder pain

3. Ear to shoulder and chin to chest/sky

These two stretches are extremely simple and effective in controlling neck pain. Start with ear to shoulder. All you need to do is try to touch your right ear to the right shoulder without lifting your shoulder. Repeat the same with the left ear. Do this five times with each ear. To perform the other stretch you need to touch your chin to chest and then slowly move it towards the sky. Repeat this 5 times.

You can perform these simple exercises to get rid of neck pain. Also, try to sit straight while working as poor posture is one of the major factors contributing to neck as well as back pain.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.