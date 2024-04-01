Neck Ache Due To Excessive Phone Use? Try These Exercises For Relief

Neck rotations improve neck mobility and reduce stiffness caused by excessive phone use

Excessive phone use can lead to neck pain due to poor posture and strain on the neck muscles. Fortunately, some exercises can help reduce neck pain. Read on as we share how these exercises help and how to perform them for the best results.

7 Exercises to help reduce neck pain:

1. Neck stretches

Stretching the neck muscles helps to alleviate tension and improve flexibility.

How to perform:

Sit or stand up straight.

Slowly tilt your head to one side, bringing your ear towards your shoulder until you feel a stretch on the opposite side of your neck.

Hold the stretch for 15-30 seconds.

Repeat on the other side.

You can also gently rotate your head from side to side to stretch the neck muscles.

2. Chin tucks

It strengthens the muscles that support proper posture and alignment of the neck.

How to perform:

Sit or stand up straight with your shoulders relaxed.

Gently tuck your chin towards your chest, keeping your head level.

Hold for 5-10 seconds, then relax.

Repeat 10 times.

3. Shoulder blade squeezes

It improves posture and relieves tension in the upper back and neck.

How to perform:

Sit or stand with your arms by your sides.

Squeeze your shoulder blades together, as if trying to hold a pencil between them.

Hold for 5-10 seconds, then relax.

Repeat 10 times.

4. Upper trapezius stretch

This targets the upper trapezius muscles which often become tense with poor posture.

How to perform:

Sit or stand up straight.

Gently tilt your head to one side, bringing your ear towards your shoulder.

Use your hand on the same side to gently pull your head further into the stretch.

Hold for 15-30 seconds, then switch sides.

Repeat 2-3 times on each side.

5. Levator scapulae stretch

These target the levator scapulae muscle, which can become tight with poor posture.

How to perform:

Sit or stand up straight.

Rotate your head to one side and slightly tilt it downwards.

Place your hand on the same side on the back of your head and gently apply pressure to increase the stretch.

Hold for 15-30 seconds, then switch sides.

Repeat 2-3 times on each side.

6. Neck rotations

Neck rotations improve neck mobility and reduce stiffness.

How to perform:

Sit or stand up straight.

Slowly rotate your head to one side as far as comfortable.

Hold for a few seconds, then return to the starting position.

Repeat on the other side.

Continue alternating sides for 10 repetitions.

7. Scalene stretch

Stretches the scalene muscles located on the sides of the neck, reducing tension.

How to perform:

Sit or stand up straight.

Reach behind your back with one hand and hold onto the chair or your opposite wrist.

Tilt your head slightly away from the side you're stretching.

Gently pull your head towards the opposite shoulder until you feel a stretch on the side of your neck.

Hold for 15-30 seconds, then switch sides.

Repeat 2-3 times on each side.

Performing these exercises regularly can help alleviate neck pain caused by excessive phone use. Remember to start slowly and gradually increase intensity as tolerated. If you experience any severe pain or discomfort, stop the exercises and consult a healthcare professional.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.