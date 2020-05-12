International Nurses Day 2020 Highlights The Crucial Role Of Nurses In Healthcare: Know Theme, Significance And More

Highlights International Nurses Day is observed on 12 May

Nurses have been at the forefront of COVID-19 care

Here's the theme for this nursing day

International Nurses Day is celebrated on May 12 all around the world. This day highlights the importance of nurses in the healthcare sector. International nurses day marks the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale. Several activities are conducted worldwide to thank the nurses for what they do. According to the World Health Organisation, historically, as well as today, nurses are at the forefront of fighting epidemics and pandemics by providing high quality and respectful treatment and care. The Covid-19 pandemic is a stark reminder of the vital role nurses play.

The theme for International Nurses Day 2020 is 'Nursing the World to Health' focusing on the role of nurses globally. On this International Nurses Day, the World Health Organisation urges countries to ensure-

1. Occupational safety and health of nurses- this includes access to protective equipment to ensure their health.

2. Mental health support- nurses are working round the clock during the COVID-19 pandemic hampering their mental health. WHO encourages countries to provide help to nurses with timely pay, sick leave, insurance and mental support.

3. Financial support to nurses and providing them essential resources which can help them respond to and control COVID-19 and future outbreaks.

Role of nurses in COVID-19 pandemic

This year on International Nurses Day, International Council of Nursing, WHO and Nursing Now are encouraging people to pay tribute to nurses and health workers who tragically died fighting against the coronavirus by promoting #RememerHealthHeros on social media.

Happy International Nurses Day to all the nurses and thank you for your non-stop assistance during this pandemic.

