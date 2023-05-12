International Nurses Day 2023 Highlights The Crucial Role Of Nurses In Healthcare: Know Theme, Significance And More

International Nurses Day 2020 highlights the importance of nurses in healthcare

International Nurses Day is celebrated on May 12 around the world. This day highlights the importance of nurses in the healthcare sector. International nurses day marks the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale. Several activities are conducted worldwide to thank the nurses for what they do. According to the World Health Organisation, historically, as well as today, nurses are at the forefront of fighting epidemics and pandemics by providing high quality and respectful treatment and care. The Covid-19 pandemic is a stark reminder of the vital role nurses play.

The theme for International Nurses Day 2023 is 'Our Nurses, Our Future' focusing on the role of nurses globally.

Our Nurses. Our Future.

This theme will drive a global campaign in order to address the global health challenges. It will also aim to improve global health for all.

Today is #IND2023! ICN President @PamCiprianoRN: “The theme is “Our Nurses. Our Future.” shining a light on #nurses, on a brighter future and sets out what we want for #nursing . To address and improve #globalhealth for all, we are launching a Charter for Change.” #INDCharterpic.twitter.com/mzmBC7Reqy — ICN (@ICNurses) May 11, 2023

According to International Council of Nurses, the Our Nurses. Our Future. campaign will shine the light on nurses and on a brighter future.

Photo Credit: iStock

The WHO Nursing and Midwifery Global Community of Practice will also be organising a webinar to mark International Nurses Day. With this webinar WHO aims to celebrate and thank nurses around the world.

Happy International Nurses Day to all the nurses and thank you for your non-stop assistance.

