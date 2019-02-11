International Epilepsy Day 2018: All You Need To Know About What Causes This Neurological Disorder

International Epilepsy Day is observed on second Monday of February

Epilepsy is a neurological disorder which makes a person go through sudden and recurrent episodes of sensory disturbances. It is a condition which is much more than seizures. It is known to be the fourth most common neurological disorder which can affect people of all ages, according to the Epilepsy Foundation. In order to raise awareness about the condition, the International Bureau for Epilepsy (IBE) and the International League Against Epilepsy (ILAE) observe International Epilepsy Day on the second Monday of February. This year, International Epilepsy Day is observed on February 11. The day is meant to raise awareness and highlight the kinds of problems faced by people with epilepsy, their friends and family. On the special event of International Epilepsy Day, awareness about epilepsy is spread in more than 120 countries.

What is epilepsy?

Epilepsy makes a person experience convulsions, loss of consciousness and abnormal electrical activity in the brain. Seizures in case of epilepsy can be quite unpredictable. Seizures can either by generalised or focal. The generalised ones affect the whole brain while the focal or partial seizures affect only part of the brain.

Seizures that are comparatively stronger are likely to cause spasms and muscle twitches which cannot be controlled. A strong seizure can also make you confused and lose consciousness. You are less likely to have memory of it happening afterwards.

Some of the common reasons for seizures include alcohol withdrawal, head trauma, high fever and low blood sugar.

While there is no cure of epilepsy, the condition can be kept in control with the help of medications.

Causes of epilepsy

It has to be known that anyone can develop epilepsy, but the condition is more common in younger children and older adults. Healthline says that it occurs slightly more in males as compared to females.

A person's heredity plays an important role in some types of epilepsy. In case you have a parent who has epilepsy linked to genetics, you are 2 to 5% risk of having it. Seizures in case of genetically inherited epilepsy can occur because of environmental triggers as well.

Other common causes of epilepsy include traumatic brain injury, serious illness or high fever, vascular diseases, Alzheimer's disease, dementia, stroke, brain scarring after a brain injury, prenatal injury, lack of oxygen at birth, brain tumour, genetic disorders, neurological diseases, infectious diseases like meningitis, AIDS; and lack of oxygen to the brain.

This International Epilepsy Day, let's make an attempt to make more and more people aware about the condition and how to deal with it. Happy International Epilepsy Day to all our readers!

