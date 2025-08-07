"Move Population, Bomb City": Inside Netanyahu's Gaza Takeover Plan

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's security cabinet is expected to meet on Thursday to finalise a decision on the expansion of Israel's military operations in Gaza, despite serious misgivings from senior military officers. The phased plan proposes conquering vast stretches of the Gaza Strip, potentially over five months, again displacing around a million Palestinians, according to a report by The Times of Israel.

Netanyahu has said Israel must "complete" the defeat of the Palestinian group Hamas in order to secure the release of hostages still held in Gaza since the October 2023 attack that triggered the war.

On Wednesday, the Israeli military issued new enforced displacement orders in parts of Gaza City, in the north, and Khan Yunis in the south, adding to fears that the Netanyahu government is preparing to order the full occupation of the Palestinian territory later this week. The military spokesman said ground troops were preparing to "expand the scope of combat operations".

The Israeli media, citing officials speaking on condition of anonymity, have also predicted an escalation of operations, including in densely populated areas where hostages are believed to be held, such as Gaza City and refugee camps.

Inside Israel's Plan

Israel's plan reportedly focuses on first seizing Gaza City and expanding aid distribution centres in coordination with the United States. It aims to destroy what remains of Hamas in the Gaza Strip and pressure the group into freeing 50 hostages it is still holding-- of whom, around 50 are believed to be alive, according to a report by the Times of Israel.

The execution will begin with the Israeli military taking over Gaza City and camps in the central Strip, driving around half of the enclave's population southward toward the Mawasi humanitarian zone, the report said.

In the first phase of the plan, Israel would issue an evacuation notice to around 1 million residents of Gaza City-- roughly half the strip's whole population-- giving them time for the establishment of civilian infrastructure in central Gaza, including hospitals and camps for evacuees, according to Channel 12 news.

In the next phase, Israel will reportedly launch a military offensive in the area. During this time, US President Donald Trump is expected to announce the acceleration of humanitarian aid in coordination with Israel, the report continued.

US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee told Bloomberg News Wednesday that there are orders to fast-track the addition of 12 aid sites to the four currently operated by the Israel- and US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation.

"A quadrupling over two months, if possible. It's all about funding...I think there's still some question about areas of the north that may depend on whether the IDF can clear those areas and make it safe," the US Ambassador said, signalling that this would be coordinated with Israeli military advancements.

The expansion is to last between four and five months and would reportedly be funded by approximately $1 billion in donations from the US and other countries.

Per a Kan report, the plan was to expand to the camps in central Gaza, where the IDF has barely manoeuvred so far, in addition to Gaza City in the Strip's north. These are the areas where hostages are believed to be held, and Israel wants to avoid any harm to them.

The report added that mediators Egypt and Qatar were pressuring Israel, via the US, not to implement the plan, while also urging Hamas to resume negotiations.

During the cabinet meeting likely to be held at 6.00 pm on Thursday, Netanyahu is reportedly expected to seek a mandate to authorise himself and Defence Minister Israel Katz to make operational decisions

Alternate Plans

Per a Channel 12 report, the second plan on the table is to align with a proposed US-led framework for a comprehensive deal. If the plan advances, Israel may pause operations, but officials see it as an unlikely possibility.

Kam reported that an alternative plan to avoid the full conquest is to encircle Gaza City and the central Gaza camps, block aid to those areas and launch pinpoint raids, aiming to wear Hamas down. However, there is a downside to the plan because it takes time

Netanyahu has reportedly shot down this plan.

Military's Warning

As the war nears its 23rd month, signs of a rift over Israel's strategy have emerged between the Military and the Netanyahu government, as it works to prepare the new plan. According to Israeli media, the military is concerned that expanding its operations could endanger the 20 hostages who are still alive.

Israeli Army Radio reported on Monday that military chief Eyal Zamir has become increasingly frustrated with what he describes as a lack of strategic clarity by the political leadership, concerned about being dragged into a war of attrition with Hamas militants.

On Tuesday, Netanyahu held a three-hour meeting with security chiefs, including Zamir, to discuss options for the continuation of the war, the premier's office said in a statement.

At the meeting, Zamir warned that a full occupation would be like "walking into a trap", public broadcaster Kan reported.

Channel 12 television said the armed forces chief suggested alternatives to a full occupation, such as encircling specific areas where Hamas militants are believed to be hunkering down.

Netanyahu Government's Pushback

Israel's Defence Minister, Israel Katz, said in a post on X that while "it is the right and duty of the chief of staff to express his position in the appropriate forums", the military is bound by any decisions made by the government.

"Once decisions are made by the political echelon, the IDF will execute them with determination and professionalism," Katz said, using an acronym for the Israeli military.

