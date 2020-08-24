Intermittent Fasting For Weight Loss: 4 Tips You Need To Follow During The Eating Phase

Intermittent fasting can help in restoring good health

Intermittent fasting has been considered to be an effective way to lose weight and get on the path towards fitness. The eating pattern is said to have detoxing effects on the body. It is divided into two phases: fasting phase and eating phase. During the fasting phase, you are not supposed to eat or drink anything except plain water. But during the eating phase, it is important to eat healthy and filling foods so that you don't end up overeating. What you eat during the eating phase of intermittent fasting needs to be paid attention. Overeating or eating junk food during the eating phase can negate the whole purpose of following this eating pattern.

Intermittent fasting: Healthy foods that you should be eating

Firstly, know that you must never starve yourself during the fasting phase. According to lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho, you can break the fast when your body is craving for food. When you start with this eating pattern, the fasting phase can be as long as it suits your body.

The fasting phase can be for 8, 10 or 12 hours initially. Once you ease into the eating pattern, the fasting phase can be extended. Having said that, it is also important to take note of the foods you eat.

While intermittent fasting is a few of those "diets" which are not restrictive in nature, it is also not one of those in which you can have junk or processed food without facing the consequences (just because you are following the fasting phase dedicatedly.

It is important to eat only healthy foods during eating phase of intermittent fasting

1. During the eating phase, your diet should ideally include mostly home-cooked food.

2. Lots of fresh fruits and vegetables, whole grains, nuts and seeds, lentils and legumes, and other sources of healthy fats, proteins, carbs and fibre should be part of your diet.

3. Practice portion control and eat till your 80% full. Do not starve yourself. Feed yourself with nourishing food whenever you feel hungry, even if it requires breaking your fast.

4. Snack on healthy foods like ghee-roasted makhanas, roasted black chana, nuts and seeds trail milk, a seasonal fruit or a bowl of yogurt with some fruit and veggies.

What you eat and the pattern of your eating are going to determine how intermittent fasting will work for you.

Make sure that regular exercise is a part of your routine. Exercising will help you become stronger, more agile and fitter. It will keep the likes of back pain, knee pain and neck pain away and will also help you lose weight.

