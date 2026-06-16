As India grapples with a growing burden of diabetes and chronic wounds, a network of specialised wound-care centres of excellence is set to be rolled out across the country over the next two to three years, offering integrated diagnosis, treatment and long-term monitoring for patients with chronic and non-healing wounds. The centres are being developed under the Wound Heal Plus initiative of IHLD MedTech, which has received an initial investment of USD 3 million from Singapore-listed UltraGreen.ai, with the potential for additional investments that could take the total amount to up to USD 12 million, subject to mutually agreed milestones and other conditions. The funding will support the expansion of IHLD MedTech's Wound Heal Plus and iLiveConnect platforms.

IHLD MedTech, an Indian medtech company building technology-driven healthcare delivery platforms, said the centres would bring together wound screening, advanced imaging, treatment, rehabilitation and digital follow-up services under one roof, addressing what experts describe as a major but often neglected area of healthcare.

The investment will also support the expansion of iLiveConnect, a doctor-led, AI-enabled continuity-care platform designed to extend healthcare beyond hospital walls.

Combining wearable biosensors, predictive analytics and physician oversight, the platform is designed to identify early signs of medical deterioration and enable timely intervention, officials said.

"One of the biggest challenges in India, and indeed across the world, is that wound care remains a largely neglected area of healthcare," Dr Rahul Chandola, cardiovascular surgeon and founder and managing director at IHLD MedTech, said.

There are very few facilities that bring together all aspects of wound diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation under one roof, he said.

"Our centres aim to fill that gap while ensuring that patients continue to receive expert care through digital monitoring and ongoing clinical support," Dr Chandola said.

"Through iLiveConnect, our vision is to build a continuity-care ecosystem that combines artificial intelligence, predictive analytics and clinical expertise to keep patients connected to their healthcare teams throughout their journey," he added.

Ravinder Sajwan, CEO at UltraGreen.ai. said, "We believe the future of healthcare lies at the intersection of advanced technology, clinical intelligence and continuous patient engagement." iLiveConnect and Wound Heal Plus represent innovative approaches to major global healthcare challenges, he said.

"We are pleased to support IHLD MedTech's next phase of growth and look forward to combining our capabilities to improve patient outcomes," Sajwan added.

India, often referred to as the diabetes capital of the world, has lakhs of people living with the disease, many of whom are at risk of developing diabetic foot ulcers because of complications such as neuropathy and poor blood circulation, Dr Chandola said.

"A significant number of diabetic patients develop complications such as neuropathy and vasculopathy, which increase their risk of developing diabetic foot ulcers. Millions of people suffer from such chronic wounds, which can severely affect their quality of life, and, in many cases, lead to amputations if not treated properly," he said.

The Wound Heal Plus centres will offer a multidisciplinary approach involving vascular surgeons, plastic surgeons, podiatrists, orthotists, nutritionists, physiotherapists and rehabilitation specialists.

A key feature of the programme is the use of advanced fluorescence imaging technology that allows clinicians to assess blood flow and tissue perfusion within wounds.

The resulting images are analysed through WoundLinks, a software platform developed in collaboration with UltraGreen.ai, helping doctors identify poorly perfused tissue and make more precise treatment decisions, Dr Chandola said.

After discharge, patients will continue to receive care through iLiveConnect and mobile wound-care clinics, enabling specialists to track healing and intervene early, he said.

"Our objective is to establish multiple centres of excellence across India over the next two to three years and subsequently replicate the model internationally," Dr Chandola said.

"We also plan to scale up iLiveConnect across India and explore opportunities in the Middle East, Europe and North America," he added.

The goal is to build an integrated healthcare ecosystem that combines clinical excellence, advanced diagnostics, artificial intelligence and continuity of care to help make healthcare more predictive, proactive and accessible worldwide, Dr Chandola said.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)