Indian Researchers Develop Natural Weapon To Fight Antibiotic Resistance

In a breakthrough aimed at tackling the global threat of antimicrobial resistance, researchers at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Rourkela have developed powerful antibacterial agents using extracts from medicinal plants. Officials said the innovation offers an environmentally friendly alternative to conventional antibiotics.

The study, published in the journal 'Surfaces and Interphases', explores sustainable ways to counter the growing problem of "superbugs"- a bacteria that has developed resistance due to the excessive use of traditional antibiotics. Researchers across the world are racing to find effective solutions to this challenge.

One of the researchers in this study, Dr. Suman Jha, Associate Professor at NIT Rourkela, told NDTV that zinc oxide nanoparticles emerged as a promising option for the research. The microscopic particles in this material are so small that tens of thousands could stretch across the width of a human hair.

"These nanoparticles damage bacterial cells by generating reactive molecules that disrupt vital processes and compromise the cell membrane," Dr. Jha explained. "However, conventional synthesis methods rely on harsh chemicals, which pose risks to both humans and the environment."

Natural Solution to Antibiotic Resistance

To overcome this limitation, the NIT Rourkela team adopted a green approach. Instead of using toxic chemicals, they utilised natural extracts from marigold, mango, and eucalyptus leaves and petals to transform zinc salts into zinc oxide nanocrystals.

How It Works

"The plant extracts not only help in synthesising the nanoparticles but also play multiple roles such as stabilising them with a herbal shield known as a Phyto-corona, regulating zinc ion release, and maintaining sustained antibacterial activity," Dr. Jha said.

This coating stabilises the nanoparticles, helps them stick to bacterial cells, and slowly releases zinc ions that damage and kill bacteria.

Safer and More Sustainable

Unlike conventional methods that use harsh chemicals, this green synthesis process uses natural plant compounds to produce the antibacterial agents. The method also prevents environmental pollution and reduces toxicity risks.

The researchers found that the plant coating plays a major role in enhancing antibacterial activity - it disrupts bacterial membranes, generates reactive oxygen molecules, and blocks vital functions inside the cells, ultimately leading to bacterial death.

These eco-friendly nanoparticles were found to be up to twice as effective as those made through chemical processes in killing both E. coli and Bacillus subtilis- two common bacterium types.

Overuse of antibiotics has led to bacteria that no longer respond to treatment, a crisis known as antimicrobial resistance (AMR). Dr. Jha added that the eco-friendly zinc oxide nanoparticles, equipped with this Phyto-corona, represent a sustainable and effective way to combat AMR. "This research marks a step towards developing a new generation of green nanomaterials that can strengthen sustainable healthcare systems," Dr. Jha said.

The study highlights how combining traditional plant knowledge with modern nanotechnology can offer powerful, eco-friendly tools to fight antibiotic resistance and support sustainable healthcare.

