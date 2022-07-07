Antibiotics: Here Are The Do's Or Don't's Of Consuming Antibiotics

Coughing may not be a bacterial infection and you must consult a doctor before consuming antibiotics

As the name suggests, antibiotics help fight off infection-causing bacteria. Consuming antibiotics help kill the bacteria that are causing you to fall sick. The literal meaning of antibiotics is ‘against life'.

When one contracts an infection, antibiotics are the medications often prescribed. This makes antibiotics one of the most common kinds of medication. However, there are harm and benefits to everything.

Here are the important do's and don'ts of consuming antibiotics:

Do's

1. Always consult a physician

It is always ideal to consult a doctor before consuming any kind of medication. Even though your symptoms are similar to that of a bacterial infection, it is always encouraged to talk to a physician. They also help you understand how to consume antibiotics.

2. Consume for bacterial infections

As discussed in the beginning, antibiotics are only effective for bacterial infections. Consuming antibiotics unnecessarily can cause antibiotic resistance. Antibiotics when consumed for bacterial infection can significantly fasten the recovery.

3. Consume as per prescribed

One of the most important parts of consuming antibiotics is how you consume them. The time and amount of antibiotics consumed play a vital role in its effectiveness. You must consume at the time slots prescribed, missing a dosage can reverse the treatment.

4. Complete the course of medication

Oftentimes, our symptoms of infections disappear before we have finished the antibiotics course. Many often stop consuming antibiotics as soon as they have recovered but that is not the correct way to consume them. You must consume the antibiotics as suggested and finish the medication no matter the symptoms. Stopping consumption can cause antibiotic resistance. Under this, the pathogens may worsen your symptoms and the treatment may reverse and slow down.

Don't's

1. Don't consume for viral infections

As discussed earlier, antibiotics are consumed to treat bacterial infections. Consuming this medication while suffering from viral infection would provide no relief, Furthermore, consuming antibiotics unnecessarily or incorrectly can cause antibiotics-resistance.

2. Don't use for ear-related infections

Similar to viral infections, antibiotics may not be helpful in treating many ear-related infections even if they are bacterial. Due to these reasons, you are advised to always consume antibiotics upon consulting a doctor and only when prescribed.

3. Don't over-consume

Over-consumption of antibiotics may be if you are consuming them for non-bacterial coughs and sicknesses, Over-consumption may be caused if you are stopping the consumption before the course and reusing after the symptoms reappear. Hence, it is ideal to consume them as per the course prescribed.

4. Don't consume old antibiotics

Many might stack or save medications from previous sicknesses or infections. You must avoid stacking medication unless they are first-aid medication or are consumed regularly. Old antibiotics may not work for this particular infection and may even be incomplete or ineffective.

In conclusion, proper knowledge of medication is essential when consuming one. It is crucial for you to always consult a doctor before consuming the medication. Not taking enough medication may reduce its efficiency while overuse can cause other health complications. Hence, it is important to consume medications responsibly.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.