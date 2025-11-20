9 Everyday Habits That Increase Your Risk of Carrying Superbugs

Drug-resistant bacteria, commonly known as superbugs, are now recognised as one of the greatest global health threats of our time. While antibiotic misuse is often blamed, emerging evidence shows that several ordinary, everyday behaviours also contribute to the silent spread of resistant microbes. Superbugs can live on the skin, inside the gut, on household surfaces, in food, water, and in hospital environments. You may not fall sick immediately, but you can unknowingly carry and spread them. This not only complicates treatment when infections do occur but also raises the risk of transmitting drug-resistant bacteria to vulnerable people like elderly family members, young children, pregnant women, and those with chronic illnesses.

Understanding the behaviours that fuel superbug spread is essential as India navigates a rising antimicrobial resistance (AMR) crisis. From how you take antibiotics to how you clean your home or prepare food, seemingly small habits can make a major difference in reducing the risk of carrying superbugs.

1. Taking Antibiotics Without A Prescription

One of the biggest drivers of superbugs is self-medication. Studies supported by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) report alarmingly high rates of over-the-counter antibiotic use in India, often without proper diagnosis.

Many people take antibiotics for:

Cold and flu

Fever

Diarrhoea

Sore throat

But these illnesses are usually viral, and antibiotics do not work on viruses.

Why this is dangerous: Using antibiotics unnecessarily kills good bacteria in the body while allowing resistant ones to multiply, creating the perfect environment for superbugs.

2. Not Completing Your Antibiotic Course

Stopping antibiotics early, especially when you "start feeling better", is another major mistake. The World Health Organization (WHO) explains that incomplete courses fail to kill all bacteria, allowing surviving microbes to become stronger and resistant.

This accelerates the development of drug-resistant infections, including urinary tract infections, pneumonia and bloodstream infections.

3. Poor Hand Hygiene

Handwashing is one of the most effective ways to stop the spread of superbugs, yet it is often overlooked. The WHO estimates that proper hand hygiene can prevent up to 50% of infections, including those involving resistant bacteria.

Common everyday mistakes include:

Skipping handwashing before meals

Not washing hands after returning home

Using only water instead of soap

Not washing hands after handling pets or raw food

Good hand hygiene disrupts the chain of transmission of resistant organisms like ESBL-producing E. coli, Klebsiella and MRSA.

4. Misusing Disinfectants And Antibiotic Soaps

Using "antibacterial" soaps, wipes and cleaning products may seem like a protective measure, but health agencies caution against this.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and WHO both warn that overuse of antibacterial products, especially those containing triclosan or triclocarban, contributes to resistance and disrupts the natural microbiome.

Plain soap, water and regular cleaning are usually enough. Over-sanitising surfaces or hands can actually create selective pressure for stronger, more resistant bacteria.

5. Unsafe Food Handling And Kitchen Hygiene

Poor food hygiene is a major overlooked source of superbug exposure. Resistant bacteria are found in contaminated meat, poultry, seafood and even vegetables exposed to unsafe water.

Everyday kitchen mistakes include:

Thawing meat on countertops

Using the same cutting board for raw and cooked food

Undercooking meat

Reusing unwashed cloths or sponges

Not washing hands after touching raw food

The WHO's Five Keys to Safer Food framework shows that food-borne resistant bacteria can colonise the gut silently, meaning you carry resistant microbes without symptoms.

6. Overuse Of Antibiotics In Animals And Backyard Poultry

India is among the world's largest users of antibiotics in livestock. Even small household poultry, fish farms, and cattle treatments often involve unsupervised use of antibiotics.

These resistant bacteria can spread through:

Meat

Eggs

Milk

Contaminated soil

Household dust

They later colonise humans, contributing to rising drug-resistant infections.

7. Ignoring Vaccinations

Vaccines reduce infections, and therefore reduce antibiotic use. For example, pneumococcal and influenza vaccines significantly lower respiratory infections, which are major drivers of unnecessary antibiotic prescriptions.

Skipping vaccines, for children or adults, increases infection rates and, indirectly, antibiotic resistance.

8. Not Cleaning And Ventilating Indoor Spaces

Superbugs don't only spread through hospitals. Poor ventilation, crowded homes, shared devices, and contaminated surfaces increase microbial transmission. Regular cleaning, adequate airflow and disinfecting high-touch surfaces (switches, handles, phones) reduce risk.

9. Delaying Medical Care

When people wait too long to see a doctor, mild infections can worsen, requiring stronger antibiotics. Early consultation helps prevent complications and reduces the need for broad-spectrum drugs.

Superbugs are not just a hospital problem, they are a daily-life problem. As India faces one of the world's highest burdens of antimicrobial resistance, understanding how everyday behaviours contribute to this crisis is crucial. From overusing antibiotics to ignoring hand hygiene or mishandling food, simple habits can increase the risk of carrying resistant bacteria. The good news is that the steps to prevent superbugs are straightforward: Use antibiotics responsibly, maintain good hygiene, practise safe food handling, stay updated on vaccinations and avoid unnecessary antibacterial products. Small changes today can help protect both individuals and communities from a rapidly escalating public health threat.

